Lions Special Teams Coach Dave Fipp Steals Show in Blowout – and Hates It!

Detroit Lions special teams coach Dave Fipp may be one of the NFL’s most effective coaches, but he’s also one of its most humble. After the Lions’ dominant 52-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans, head coach Dan Campbell awarded game balls to two key players on special teams: returner Kalif Raymond and the orchestrator behind the scenes, Fipp himself. While Fipp’s players celebrated the well-deserved recognition, he admitted to being “embarrassed” by the spotlight.

“It’s embarrassing,” Fipp said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “I really don’t like it. I mean, I’m very appreciative of that. My least favorite part of the whole game, honestly, is attention. I would rather just lay in the weeds and do my job.”

For Fipp, the joy of coaching comes not from accolades but from being part of the team and seeing his players thrive. “I love being around the players,” he continued. “The players and the game of football really give me life, and I love what I do. I enjoy being around them; I enjoy helping them. It’s my passion, seeing them be successful is like the most important thing in the world to me. And so, really, for me, the game is about them.”

Dave Fipp: A Relentless Leader Who Lets His Players Shine

Dave Fipp’s dedication to special teams is evident every game, but he prefers to keep the focus on his players, like Raymond, who returned five punts for a stunning 190 yards, including a 90-yard return for a touchdown against the Titans. Under Fipp’s guidance, Detroit’s special teams unit has become one of the league’s most respected, frequently changing the momentum of games with field-position flips and scoring opportunities.

Fipp’s humility and focus on his players are qualities that endear him to his squad, and his words reflect a deeply ingrained respect for his role. While the attention may make him uncomfortable, his influence on Detroit’s special teams has been crucial to the team’s overall success.

As the Detroit Lions push forward this season, Fipp remains content staying in the background, supporting his players, and quietly doing the work that allows the team to shine on the field.