Friday, November 15, 2024
Detroit Lions

Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp Throws Shade At Pro Football Focus With Hilarious Story

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp took a humorous jab at Pro Football Focus (PFF) on Thursday, sharing a couple of eye-opening stories about his interactions with the grading service that left the room in laughter.

During a press session that included Justin Rogers from Detroit Football Network, Fipp was asked a “fairly generic” question about what he was most proud of from his special teams unit during the first half of the season, and where improvements were needed going into the second half. What followed was pure gold.

Dave Fipp

“Well, here’s two stories for you on PFF,” Fipp began as quoted by the Detroit Football Network. “Number one is I get on a plane, I think I was going to the combine. This is years ago, and when I sit down, this guy sitting next to me says, ‘Hey, are you a coach for…?’ — I think I was with Philly at the time. I’m like, ‘Yeah,’ And he’s like, ‘Ah, I’m a grader of PFF.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’”

Fipp continued, recounting the conversation, “He was a young guy, I’m like, ‘Tell me about yourself.’ The guy had never coached football, never played football and he’s grading our players on who played good and who played bad. So, I’m like, ‘Wow.’”

But Fipp wasn’t finished there. He went on to share a second story from his time coaching, this time involving a special teams player whose PFF rating left him perplexed.

“The next thing on that is we play a game at the Giants and the special teams coach at the time, or assistant there at the time (who) was a good friend of mine, he came up to me before the game and he said, ‘Hey man, just so you know, this player…’ — I can’t say his name, he’s actually in the media nowadays — but he said, ‘This player, he’s the best rated frontline blocker on kickoff return in the National Football League.’ And I was like, ‘Who said that?’ And he was like, ‘PFF.’”

“I was like, ‘PFF?’” Fipp laughed. “I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ I’m like, ‘Number one, this guy’s like the worst blocker on our team.’ But number two, we put him on these matchups on the backside of the return every week where he’s blocking basically a guy that doesn’t need to be blocked, but we kind of have to block him, just in case. So he wins the matchup, he got a good PFF grade, and he’s really the worst player on our team at his job description, but he’s really the best with PFF.”

The stories were met with chuckles from the press room, as Fipp’s lighthearted commentary on the situation showcased his frustration with PFF’s grading system while still giving fans a fun peek into the world of coaching. Whether it’s PFF or any other stat-based service, Fipp’s experience suggests that numbers don’t always tell the full story when it comes to player performance.

