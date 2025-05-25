Jake Bates 2025 Challenge: Lions Special Teams Coordinator Breaks It Down

Jake Bates quickly became one of the NFL’s most talked-about feel-good stories in 2024. The former brick salesman turned UFL standout stunned everyone by going 26-for-29 on field goals for the Detroit Lions, including six bombs from beyond 50 yards. But heading into 2025, his challenge isn’t about distance or form—it’s about the weather.

Jake Bates’ 2025 Challenge: Seven Outdoor Games

Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp didn’t mince words when previewing the Jake Bates 2025 challenge:

“We obviously play outside a lot more this year, so that’ll be a challenge he’s gonna have to overcome,” Fipp said as quoted by Lions OnSI.

Last season, Bates benefited from kicking mostly indoors. He played only three outdoor games—small sample size for any kicker, let alone one with Bates’ unique path to the league. In 2025, though, that number more than doubles to seven.

Why Outdoor Kicking Is a Whole Different Animal

Bates’ biggest tests won’t come from distance—they’ll come from swirling winds and chilly air:

Baltimore & Cincinnati in early fall—two notoriously unpredictable stadiums for kickers.

in early fall—two notoriously unpredictable stadiums for kickers. Washington & Philadelphia in November—cold, wet, and blustery, the perfect recipe for chaos on special teams.

For a kicker used to Ford Field’s controlled environment, those conditions will force adjustments. Still, Fipp isn’t worried—he says the staff’s focus is on steady growth and confidence.

“He’s gonna have some ups and downs and we’re gonna stick with him,” Fipp said. “We obviously play outside a lot more this year, so that gives him a chance to develop and prove he can go out there and do it outside and inside and be the same player.”

Trust in Bates’ Mental Toughness

Bates already proved he can thrive under pressure. After beating out Michael Badgley last summer, he didn’t flinch—even when lining up 50-yarders in key moments. That cool head is exactly why Fipp is confident about the Jake Bates 2025 challenge.

“I said a year ago at the very beginning of the year, he’s gonna have some ups and downs and we’re gonna stick with him,” Fipp repeated. “I’ll say the same thing this year.”

It’s a vote of confidence that will matter when the wind picks up at M&T Bank Stadium or the snow starts swirling in Philly.

Bates’ Next Step: Weather-Proof Consistency

What does success look like for Bates in 2025? Simple:

✅ Keep his percentage near 90%.

✅ Stay fearless on those long kicks, no matter the elements.

✅ Show the same mechanics and mental approach, whether it’s sunny Ford Field or a gusty day in D.C.

If he can nail those goals, Detroit’s special teams will be in safe hands—and safe feet—yet again.

The Bottom Line

Jake Bates isn’t just Detroit’s kicker—he’s a symbol of what hard work and a second chance can do. The Jake Bates 2025 challenge is real: more outdoor games, trickier weather, and a full year of expectations. But if last season was any indication, Bates has the calm confidence—and the booming leg—to rise to the occasion.



Sources: ESPN.com, Lions OnSI, Pro Football Reference. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.