Detroit Lions Predicted to TRADE UP in 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have already made it clear they’re serious about fixing the offensive line this offseason.

That doesn’t mean they’re done.

A new mock draft from NFL.com is floating a scenario that would push Detroit even further into “all-in” territory up front, and it involves a trade up the board to land one of the most versatile linemen in the class.

The Proposed Trade

In this projection from Chad Reuter, Detroit doesn’t sit back at No. 17.

Instead, the Lions move up to No. 13 in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

The price isn’t small. Detroit would send the No. 17 overall pick, a fifth-round pick this year (No. 157), and a 2027 third-rounder to Los Angeles in exchange for No. 13.

For the Rams, it’s about recouping assets after prior trades. For Detroit, it’s about going and getting “their guy.”

Why Spencer Fano?

At No. 13, Reuter has the Lions selecting Utah standout Spencer Fano, a player who checks a lot of boxes for what this front office values.

Reuter explained the fit clearly:

“The Lions ignored Penei Sewell’s lack of ideal arm length (33 1/4 inches) when selecting him seventh overall in 2021,” Reuter wrote. “They throw caution to the wind again, moving up for an excellent blocker with 32 1/8-inch arms — and the versatility to play tackle, guard or center.”

That versatility is the key.

Fano isn’t locked into one position. He brings the kind of flexibility that allows an offensive line coach to move pieces around and find the best five on the field. That matters for a Detroit team still working through life after longtime veterans and recent changes up front.

Does This Fit Detroit’s Approach?

Here’s where things get interesting.

The Lions have consistently built through the trenches under Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell. That part lines up perfectly with this idea. Investing heavily in the offensive line has been a foundational piece of their identity.

But trading up? That’s where the debate starts.

Detroit has typically valued draft capital and patience. Giving up multiple picks, including a future third-rounder, would signal a shift toward urgency.

The Reality Check

Even if the move makes sense on paper, there’s risk involved.

Rookie offensive linemen, no matter how talented, don’t always hit the ground running. Asking a first-year player to step in and immediately elevate the unit is a big expectation, especially for a team with playoff aspirations.

There’s also the bigger picture to consider. The Lions still have other needs across the roster, and sacrificing picks limits flexibility to address them.

Bottom Line

The idea of trading up for Spencer Fano is bold. It fits Detroit’s identity in the trenches and adds a high-upside, versatile piece to the offensive line.

But it would come at a cost.

If the Lions believe Fano is a difference-maker, this is the kind of move they’d consider. If not, staying patient at No. 17 might still be the smarter play.

Either way, one thing is clear: the offensive line remains front and center in Detroit’s plans.