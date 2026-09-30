The Detroit Lions have already been confirmed as one of the teams exploring a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

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Now, a new report claims those conversations may have moved considerably further.

Evan Sidery is reporting that the Lions and Steelers are “making progress” toward a trade involving Porter. Sidery also reported that Pittsburgh is holding out for a second-round draft pick and is not expected to receive a first-round selection in a potential deal.

Before anyone starts Photoshopping Porter into Honolulu blue, however, there is an important distinction to make.

Sidery’s report should be treated as a rumor at this point. His claim that Detroit and Pittsburgh are making progress toward a trade has not been independently confirmed by Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero or another major NFL insider as of Wednesday afternoon.

What has been confirmed is that the Lions have called.

Lions’ Interest in Joey Porter Jr. Is Real

The foundation of this story isn’t speculation.

Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Detroit and Dallas were among several teams that had made inquiries about Porter’s availability. Pittsburgh was willing to listen to offers but wanted a strong compensation package in return.

That report confirmed what had previously been bubbling beneath the surface and led us to examine why Porter could make sense for the Lions.

Sidery’s report goes an important step further.

According to Sidery, Detroit and Pittsburgh are no longer simply having exploratory conversations. He says they are making progress toward a deal. He also claims the Steelers’ asking price has settled around a second-round selection rather than a first.

Those are significant new details.

They are also the portion of the story that has not been independently verified.

That distinction matters.

What Has Actually Been Confirmed?

Here is where things stand.

Detroit’s interest is confirmed. Schefter reported that the Lions contacted Pittsburgh about Porter, while Dallas has done the same. Pittsburgh is willing to listen to offers, although the Steelers want substantial compensation before moving the 26-year-old cornerback.

Detroit’s need for secondary help is hardly a secret, either. The Lions’ early-season pass-defense issues have already made a potential blockbuster move for Porter one of the most intriguing possibilities surrounding Brad Holmes.

But there is no established report yet that Detroit has made a formal offer, that the Steelers have accepted the framework of a deal or that the teams are close to completing a trade.

Sidery is reporting progress. Until another reliable source corroborates that information, that’s exactly how it should be presented.

A report. Not a done deal.

One Part of Sidery’s Description Needs Context

Sidery also described Porter as “disgruntled,” but that characterization deserves some pushback.

Porter publicly said last week that he did not request a trade after failing to reach an extension with Pittsburgh. He said the contract situation was “old news” to him and that his focus was getting healthy enough to return from the back problem that has kept him off the field this season.

That doesn’t mean Porter and Pittsburgh are destined to stay together.

It does mean there is a difference between a player failing to reach a contract agreement and a player actively trying to force his way out.

Porter is in the final year of his rookie contract and can become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Any team surrendering meaningful draft capital for him would presumably have to consider the cost of keeping him beyond 2026.

That is where this gets interesting for Detroit.

Would Brad Holmes Give Up a Second-Round Pick?

If Sidery’s reported price is accurate, that’s the real question.

A second-round pick is not pocket change. Holmes has repeatedly demonstrated how much he values draft capital, and Detroit would be acquiring more than Porter’s current contract. The Lions would also be acquiring the looming financial decision attached to him.

But Porter is only 26.

He has started 41 games since Pittsburgh selected him No. 32 overall in 2023, recording 31 passes defended and three interceptions over his first three NFL seasons. He would give Kelvin Sheppard another physical outside cornerback with the ability to play man coverage.

For a Lions team with legitimate championship aspirations, that’s at least worth a phone call.

We already know Holmes made that call.

What we don’t know is whether he’s now close to finishing the deal.

Where the Lions Joey Porter Jr. Trade Stands Now

Sidery’s report unquestionably raises the temperature around a story that already had legitimate smoke.

Schefter established that Detroit contacted Pittsburgh. The Steelers are listening. Dallas is involved. Porter has an unresolved long-term contract situation. And the Lions have an obvious reason to investigate upgrades in their secondary.

Now Sidery says Detroit and Pittsburgh are making progress and that a second-round pick is the number Pittsburgh wants.

Again, that specific development remains an unconfirmed rumor as of Wednesday afternoon.

If one of the NFL’s primary insiders corroborates the report, things get considerably more serious.

Until then, Lions fans should probably hold off on ordering the jersey.

But keeping No. 24 in the Photoshop folder?

Yeah. That’s probably reasonable.