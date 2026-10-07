The Philadelphia Eagles made a move Wednesday that should have caught Brad Holmes’ attention in Detroit.

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Philadelphia traded two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 second-rounder, according to Adam Schefter. On its own, that’s a significant transaction. Combined with Philadelphia’s recent roster churn and 2026 struggles, it raises a much more interesting question for the Lions:

If the Eagles are willing to sell, who else can Detroit pry away?

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes, left, talks to coach Dan Campbell as they walk off the field after practice during rookie minicamp at the Lions’ Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, May 9, 2025. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Lions Should Be Calling About Eagles Defenders

Let’s establish something first. The Jurgens trade doesn’t automatically mean general manager Howie Roseman has hung a giant EVERYTHING MUST GO banner outside Lincoln Financial Field.

But Philadelphia has already shown a willingness to make significant roster decisions, and Detroit has an obvious incentive to investigate. The Lions are 2-2 and their biggest weakness isn’t difficult to identify: their defense has surrendered at least 30 points in three of four games, while the secondary has been particularly vulnerable.

That makes Philadelphia’s defensive roster fascinating.

The Eagles entered the season with Quinyon Mitchell, Riq Woolen and Cooper DeJean atop their cornerback depth chart, while their defensive front included Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Jonathan Greenard, Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.

No, Detroit isn’t calling and casually stealing Carter or Mitchell. Roseman isn’t running a charity.

But Holmes should absolutely be asking which defensive pieces Philadelphia would consider moving.

Nolan Smith Would Make Plenty of Sense

One name worth watching is Nolan Smith.

Smith’s name has surfaced in trade speculation before, with questions about whether Philadelphia could eventually justify paying him while also dealing with future financial commitments elsewhere on its defensive line. His production has been inconsistent, but his athleticism and ability to set the edge could make him an interesting addition to Detroit’s front.

That matters because the Lions don’t simply need another body.

They need defensive players capable of becoming part of the solution beyond November. Detroit has already demonstrated that it is willing to shop aggressively for defensive help, including its unsuccessful pursuit of Joey Porter Jr. before Pittsburgh traded him to Dallas. The Lions are also being connected to possible alternatives such as Jalen Ramsey and Kristian Fulton.

If Smith became legitimately available, Holmes should find out the price.

Could Detroit Aim Even Higher?

Here’s where things get fun.

If Philadelphia’s direction changes from adjusting the roster to legitimately retooling for 2027 and beyond, Holmes should ask about virtually every defender who could fill a long-term Detroit need. That doesn’t mean Roseman will entertain those conversations, and there is currently no report that players such as Woolen, DeJean, Mitchell, Carter or Davis are available.

But there’s a difference between assuming somebody is available and picking up the phone.

Holmes’ job is to make the call.

Detroit’s defense has been its biggest obstacle through the first month, particularly on the back end. Film review of the Carolina loss showed repeated coverage, communication and execution problems in a secondary that desperately needs Brian Branch back and could still benefit from another addition.

The Lions shouldn’t be shopping simply because Philadelphia made one trade. They should be shopping because Detroit has a championship-caliber offense and a defense currently threatening to waste it.

Brad Holmes Has an Opportunity

The Jurgens trade also gives us a useful glimpse into Philadelphia’s priorities.

The Eagles were willing to trade a 27-year-old, two-time Pro Bowler who was under long-term contract for future draft capital. That’s noteworthy for any contender looking around the league for upgrades, even if it doesn’t guarantee another significant Philadelphia trade is coming.

Holmes has historically been disciplined about establishing a value and refusing to blow through it simply because the fan base wants a move. The Lions reportedly pursued Porter, but Dallas ultimately landed him for a package featuring a future second-round pick.

That’s fine.

Now find the next opportunity.

If Philadelphia is beginning to think beyond 2026, Detroit should be one of the first teams calling Roseman. The Lions don’t need to raid the Eagles roster.

They just need to find one player Philadelphia values less than Detroit does.

Sometimes that’s all it takes.