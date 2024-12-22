fb
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Detroit Lions

Lions TE Sam LaPorta Divulges Name of Epic Trick Play that Fooled Chicago Bears

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Following the Detroit Lions' 34-17 win over the Chicago Bears, the spotlight wasn’t just on the team’s impressive performance—it was also on one of the most creative and hilarious trick plays of the season.

What Was the Name of the Trick Play?

As you can see by clicking here, Jared Goff executed a picture-perfect “fake fumble” trick play, fooling the Bears' defense and catching Sam LaPorta for a wide-open 21-yard touchdown. However, there was one lingering question after the game: What exactly was the name of this now-iconic play?

After the game, Lions reporter Dannie Rogers asked RB Jahmyr Gibbs what the play was called, but Gibbs played it cool and decided not to reveal the name. It wasn't until Sam LaPorta, who caught the touchdown pass, spilled the beans!

According to Jennifer Hammond of FOX 2, LaPorta revealed that the trick play is affectionately called “Stumblebum.”

The name certainly fits, given the way Goff appeared to stumble backward, only to pull off the perfectly-timed pass to LaPorta.

The play, which was designed by offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, was a clever way to take advantage of the Bears’ defense, setting up LaPorta for an easy score. The trickery worked flawlessly, not only fooling the Bears’ defenders but also catching the FOX announcers off-guard.

As the Lions continue their playoff push, fans will no doubt remember this play as a highlight of their 2024 campaign. Stay tuned for more exciting moments like “Stumblebum” as the Lions aim for a Super Bowl run!

