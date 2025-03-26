Lions TE Sam LaPorta Opens Up About Losing Ben Johnson To Bears

Sam LaPorta knows that losing Ben Johnson to the Bears hurts.

The Detroit Lions are preparing for a new chapter on offense as they move forward without Ben Johnson, who took the head coaching job with the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason.

Johnson’s impact in Detroit was undeniable. Over the past three years, he helped build one of the league’s most explosive offenses, putting players, including tight end Sam LaPorta, in positions to succeed.

Sam LaPorta Opens Up About Losing Ben Johnson

LaPorta, drafted in the second round in 2023, made an immediate splash in Johnson’s system. In fact, he shattered the NFL rookie record for receptions by a tight end with 86 catches for 886 yards and 10 touchdowns. Laporta then followed that up with 60 catches for 726 yards and seven touchdowns during his sophomore season in Detroit.

Now, LaPorta is adjusting to life with new offensive coordinator John Morton. While speaking with Kay Adams on the “Up and Adams” show ahead of the NFLPA Classic golf tournament, LaPorta shared his honest feelings about Johnson’s departure.

“It definitely stings,” LaPorta admitted. “You spend so much time grinding with someone, putting in all that work side by side. But at the same time, it’s exciting for him. He’s got a big opportunity ahead, running his own team. And for us, it’s a fresh start with a new staff, and that’s exciting in its own way too.”

Friends Turned Rivals

With Johnson now coaching a division rival, LaPorta knows he’ll see his former coordinator twice a year. But while there’s still plenty of respect, he’s already got his competitive edge sharpened for those matchups.

“I’m thrilled for Ben,” LaPorta said. “He was a huge part of why I’m here in Detroit. I’ll always respect that. But come Sundays this fall, it’s game on. Friends will become enemies on the field.”

Looking Ahead

As the Lions prepare for the 2025 season, LaPorta remains focused on building chemistry with Morton and continuing to elevate his game — while keeping one eye on those dates with Chicago circled on the calendar.

