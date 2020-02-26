27.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions NewsVideos

Lions team president Rod Wood talks draft, state of franchise

By Don Drysdale

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Lions team president Rod Wood talks draft, state of franchise

The 2020 NFL Draft is right around the corner and the Detroit Lions will have some important decisions to...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could have made another trade before deadline

The 2020 NHL trade deadline has come and gone and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made a couple...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions’ Perfect 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

*Note: This mock draft was originally published just prior to Senior Bowl week. We will be releasing a post-NFL...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

The 2020 NFL Draft is right around the corner and the Detroit Lions will have some important decisions to make in terms of who they will select in each round.

On Wednesday, Lions team president Rod Wood spoke to Justin Rose about the draft and the current state of the franchise.

- Advertisement -

As you can see, Wood thinks the Lions can take a step forward as head coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn are entering Year 3 together.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleReport: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could have made another trade before deadline

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Lions team president Rod Wood talks draft, state of franchise

The 2020 NFL Draft is right around the corner and the Detroit Lions will have some important decisions to...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Report: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman could have made another trade before deadline

Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NHL trade deadline has come and gone and Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made a couple of moves by dealing Andreas...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions’ Perfect 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Don Drysdale - 0
*Note: This mock draft was originally published just prior to Senior Bowl week. We will be releasing a post-NFL Scouting Combine mock next week....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions WR Danny Amendola contract details may surprise you

Don Drysdale - 0
The Detroit Lions have announced they are re-signing veteran WR Danny Amendola to a 1-year deal. http://gty.im/1190728492 According to Tom Pelissero, the deal is a $5...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman gives full interview following Trade Deadline

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman had his hands full on Monday, trading both Mike Green and Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions’ Perfect 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
*Note: This mock draft was originally published just prior to Senior Bowl week. We will be releasing a post-NFL Scouting Combine mock next week....
Read more

Detroit Lions WR Danny Amendola contract details may surprise you

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
The Detroit Lions have announced they are re-signing veteran WR Danny Amendola to a 1-year deal. http://gty.im/1190728492 According to Tom Pelissero, the deal is a $5...
Read more

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman gives full interview following Trade Deadline

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman had his hands full on Monday, trading both Mike Green and Andreas Athanasiou to the Edmonton Oilers in...
Read more

Report: Detroit Lions ‘expected to make a play’ for RB Dion Lewis

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
We are less than a month away from the start of the opening of the 2020 NFL free agency period and the reports/rumors have...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.