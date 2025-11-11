fb
Detroit Lions Catch Thanksgiving Day Break vs. Green Bay Packers

Thanksgiving just got a little more favorable for the Detroit Lions.

The Green Bay Packers officially placed Elgton Jenkins, a two-time Pro Bowler (2020, 2022) and one of the most versatile offensive linemen in the league, on injured reserve. That means he is out for the highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day showdown in Detroit.

Jenkins has been the stabilizing force on Green Bay’s offensive front, playing center this season and doing it at a high level. His 71.6 pass-blocking grade shows he’s still reliable in protecting the quarterback, even if Green Bay’s offense has had its ups and downs. Losing him leaves the Packers without their best interior lineman right as they face one of the most disruptive defensive fronts in football.

Detroit’s defensive line, led by Aidan Hutchinson, DJ Reader, Alim McNeill, and a growing rotation of aggressive depth players, was already a tough matchup. Now the Packers will be lining up on Thanksgiving without their anchor in the middle.

Jenkins’ overall grade of 62.6, ranked 21st out of 36 centers, doesn’t tell the whole story. He’s better than the number suggests, and the Packers trust him for good reason. His ability to stabilize protections and adjust to stunts and twists is a huge part of their interior identity.

Without him? Things become much, much harder.

The Lions still need to take care of business. The Packers will still play tough. But losing Jenkins creates a clear advantage for Detroit.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

