The Lions Still Can’t Cover a Tight End

The Detroit Lions defense has a tight end problem. Three games into the regular season, Lions tight end coverage is still the softest thing about this unit, and opposing tight ends have already scored six touchdowns on Detroit. The latest bill came Sunday against the New York Jets, where rookie Kenyon Sadiq had his breakout party.

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Detroit still won the game 31-24, sealed by Chuck Clark’s game-sealing strip sack. Sadiq still caught seven passes for 105 yards and one touchdown, averaging 15.0 yards per reception. Sadiq is going to be a key building block for the Jets in the long haul, no doubt. With that being said, this continues to remain an issue for the Lions defense, and it wasn’t only Sadiq they had trouble covering.

Detroit’s Problem Was Not Just Kenyon Sadiq

In the game on Sunday, there were other issues with the Lions defense against the Jets tight ends. Jeremy Ruckert caught five passes for 39 yards and one touchdown, averaging 7.8 yards per reception.

Jelani Woods also caught one pass for 20 yards in the game. The Lions giving up receiving yards to second and third tight ends on New York’s roster is a major problem.

Lions Tight End Coverage Was Broken Long Before Sunday

None of this started against the Jets. In the Week 1 opener, New Orleans got three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown out of Juwan Johnson, and Noah Fant added four catches for 33 yards and a score of his own. Four days later in Buffalo, Dalton Kincaid went for 95 yards and a touchdown on seven catches, and Dawson Knox caught a 5-yard touchdown. Add Sunday, and tight ends have 29 catches for 351 yards and six touchdowns against Detroit in three games.

Carolina’s Tight End Room Should Not Scare Detroit

The Carolina Panthers will be the next opponent for the Lions, on the road on Sunday, Oct. 4. Darren Waller has caught 10 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, along with averaging 11.2 yards per reception. He has been targeted 13 times, which leads the Panthers.

Tommy Tremble has caught seven passes for 70 yards and zero touchdowns, along with averaging 10.0 yards per reception, and has been targeted 10 times. It would be inexcusable for the Lions defense to let Carolina’s tight ends go free in the next game. This is not a strong tight end room at all for Bryce Young to work with. If they don’t fix it next game, then the issue for Detroit may not be fixable at all this season.