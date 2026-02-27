Detroit Lions Meet With Trio of Potential Wingmen for Sam LaPorta

At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, the Detroit Lions made it clear they’re intent on adding another dynamic pass-catcher to complement Sam LaPorta.

According to multiple reports, Detroit’s brass, including scouts and coaches, have already sat down with three tight ends widely viewed as potential future NFL playmakers:

Whether the Lions aim to add one of these players in free agency or target a tight end early in the upcoming draft, the conversations at the combine signal a priority: finding LaPorta a true “wingman.”

Joe Royer — The Multi-Dimensional Athlete

From Cincinnati, Royer drew praise throughout the pre-combine circuit for his rare blend of raw athleticism and versatility.

He doesn’t just block,m he moves. Scouts note Royer has above-average burst off the line, clean route mechanics, and the agility to carve out chunks of yardage after the catch. At the Senior Bowl and pre-combine workouts, his catch radius and physicality in traffic stood out.

Defenses will clash with him as both an inline mover and a boundary threat, making Royer a potential complement to LaPorta’s more traditional Y-tight role.

Tanner Koziol — The Swiss Army Knife

Houston’s Koziol has consistently graded high with pro evaluators for doing a bit of everything well.

A reliable blocker with solid technique at the point of attack, Koziol also offers sneaky receiving chops — especially on crossers and seam concepts. He’s not the most explosive athlete in this class, but his football IQ and assignment-sound play make him appealing for a team like Detroit that values tight ends who can stay on the field in every down scenario.

The projection around the league: Koziol could be the kind of guy you trust to set the edge on 3rd-and-short, then immediately turn around and beat a linebacker for a clutch 10-yard grab.

Marlin Klein — Michigan’s Swiss Army Knife

Local fans might already be familiar with Michigan’s Klein — a versatile, tough competitor who helped anchor one of the college game’s better tight end rooms.

Klein’s strength lies in his blocking chops and physical downhill style. Pro scouts lauded his ability to sustain blocks on defensive ends and drop into coverage with surprising fluidity. At the combine interviews, Detroit coaches are said to have been impressed with his character, work ethic, and willingness to play wherever the offense needs him.

A tight end who’s equally comfortable in line, motioned wide, or as a lead blocker? That’s exactly the kind of complementary piece that can help unlock more looks for LaPorta.

What This Means for the Lions

Detroit’s movement with those three names confirms a theme: the tight end position matters — and the Lions aren’t waiting for the draft to address it.

Free agency could be in play, too. Whether it’s a veteran addition or a Day 2 pick, Detroit wants more options in its pass game beyond Sam LaPorta. LaPorta’s ascent over the past two seasons — highlighted by his rare combination of receiving production and blocking competitiveness — has shown the value of elite tight end play. Adding another weapon alongside him would present nightmare matchups for opposing defenses.

And from what we’ve heard internally, the Lions are comfortable moving up to invest cap or draft capital if they identify a tight end they truly believe can contribute early.

The Bigger Picture

This isn’t just about another body — it’s about creating strategic symmetry. The NFL’s top offenses often operate with multiple tight end threats who can threaten defenses in both the passing and running game. Detroit wants that same dynamic.

Meeting with Royer, Koziol, and Klein at the combine was the first step. Now comes the real work: turning one of those conversations into a contract or a draft pick, and giving Sam LaPorta the weapon he deserves beside him.