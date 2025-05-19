Penei Sewell, Four Others Named to PFF’s Top 25 Under 25 List for 2025

The Detroit Lions had five players named to PFF's Top 25 Under 25 list, including Penei Sewell at No. 1. See which young stars made the cut.

Detroit Lions dominate youth movement with five players earning national recognition

The Detroit Lions aren’t just good — they’re young, explosive, and built to last. Pro Football Focus just released its annual list of the Top 25 NFL Players Under 25, and the Lions are the only team to have five names on it. That’s not just a stat — that’s a warning to the rest of the league.

Penei Sewell ranked No. 1 on PFF’s Top 25 Under 25 list for the second straight year.

ranked No. 1 on PFF’s Top 25 Under 25 list for the second straight year. Brian Branch (No. 8), Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 10), Sam LaPorta (No. 23), and Kerby Joseph (No. 25) also made the list.

(No. 8), (No. 10), (No. 23), and (No. 25) also made the list. All five Lions have played pivotal roles in Detroit’s back-to-back NFC North titles and 15-win season in 2024.

Detroit is the only team in the NFL with five representatives.

Penei Sewell Holds Down the Top Spot… Again

You know you’re doing something right when you’re the best player on this list two years in a row.

Penei Sewell, just 24 years old, earned the No. 1 ranking once again. And deservedly so.

“Sewell’s run-blocking ability is his best asset, as he owns a 95.2 PFF run-blocking grade for his career — the second-best mark among all offensive linemen since entering the league in 2021,” wrote PFF’s Jonathon Macri.

Sewell’s dominance in both the run game and pass protection has earned him three straight Pro Bowl nods and back-to-back First Team All-Pro honors. In 2024, he graded out at an elite 92.6 — making him not just a star in Detroit, but one of the best offensive linemen in all of football.

Brian Branch: The Swiss Army Knife Strikes Again

Landing at No. 8, Brian Branch continues to prove that versatility is king in today’s NFL.

Branch started as a nickel corner and transitioned into a hybrid safety role in 2024. All he did was rack up 109 tackles, 16 pass breakups, and a Pro Bowl nod — all while being asked to cover tight ends, slot receivers, and crash the run.

His 87.0 PFF grade over the past two seasons trails only Kyle Hamilton among young safeties, and his ability to wear multiple hats in Kelvin Sheppard’s defense is a major reason Detroit finished top 10 in scoring defense.

Jahmyr Gibbs Earns Top 10 Spot After Breakout Season

Jahmyr Gibbs came in at No. 10, and that might still be too low.

The electric running back followed up a strong rookie year with a 2024 campaign for the ages:

1,412 rushing yards

517 receiving yards

20 total touchdowns (franchise record)

He ranked top five in both rushing and receiving yards among NFL backs. Not bad for a guy who still splits reps with David Montgomery. PFF gave Gibbs a 90.2 three-year grade and compared his trajectory to Bijan Robinson, with the two likely to be compared for years to come.

Sam LaPorta Still Among the League’s Best Young TEs

Tight end Sam LaPorta snagged the No. 23 spot on the list, thanks to a follow-up season that, while not record-breaking, was still impressive.

He posted 726 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns in 2024, giving him back-to-back seasons of consistent production. His 79.1 PFF receiving grade ranked sixth among tight ends, and he continues to serve as Jared Goff’s security blanket across the middle.

LaPorta may not have matched his rookie fireworks, but he’s quietly become one of the most reliable young tight ends in football.

Kerby Joseph Caps the List After All-Pro Season

Kerby Joseph rounds out the list at No. 25, but don’t let that fool you — he’s coming off an All-Pro season.

In 2024, Joseph led all safeties with a 90.4 overall grade and an elite 91.1 coverage grade. He also tied for second on the team with 9 interceptions, becoming a true ballhawk and difference-maker in the secondary.

The only reason he wasn’t higher on the list? His first two years were considered average by PFF’s standards. But if 2024 was a sign of things to come, Joseph may not stay at the bottom of any list much longer.

📊 Key Stats & Further Reading

5 Lions ranked on PFF’s Top 25 Under 25 list — more than any other team.

ranked on PFF’s Top 25 Under 25 list — more than any other team. Penei Sewell ranked No. 1 overall with a career 92.6 PFF grade.

ranked No. 1 overall with a career 92.6 PFF grade. Brian Branch finished with 109 tackles and 16 PBUs in 2024.

finished with 109 tackles and 16 PBUs in 2024. Jahmyr Gibbs totaled 1,929 scrimmage yards and 20 TDs in 2024.

totaled 1,929 scrimmage yards and 20 TDs in 2024. Kerby Joseph led all NFL safeties with a 91.1 coverage grade in 2024.

led all NFL safeties with a 91.1 coverage grade in 2024. 🔗 PFF Top 25 Under 25 list

The Bottom Line

The Lions are stacked. Not just with talent — but with young, ascending talent.

Having five players on PFF’s Top 25 Under 25 list is more than a fun offseason headline — it’s a testament to Brad Holmes’ roster-building and Dan Campbell’s player development. These aren’t flashes in the pan — they’re long-term cornerstones.

Sewell is a superstar. Gibbs is electric. Branch and Joseph are anchoring the back end. LaPorta is already a top-tier TE. And all of them are 25 or younger.

The rest of the NFL should take note: The Lions aren’t going anywhere.



Sources: Pro Football Focus, ESPN. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.