What it Would Cost the Detroit Lions to Trade for Trey Hendrickson — 2025 Market Reality

Landing Trey Hendrickson would cost the Detroit Lions a pretty penny!

The Detroit Lions still lack a reliable bookend for Aidan Hutchinson, and the most obvious external fix is Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati’s three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher. But landing him in 2025 now involves two steep price tags:

  1. Premium draft capital (think a first-rounder or a hefty Day-2 bundle).
  2. A new deal north of $30 million per year—because Hendrickson and his agent have already rebuffed the Bengals’ reported $28 million-AAV offer.

Below is a realistic breakdown of what that means for Detroit.

The Contract Factor: $30 – $35 Million AAV

Contract MetricHendrickson’s AskBengals’ OfferWhy It’s Realistic
AAV$30–$35 M≈ $28 MThree straight 12-plus-sack seasons put him in the same stratosphere as Nick Bosa ($34 M) and Brian Burns ($34 M).
Years3–4 new years3 yearsGives security through age 34 but lets a team escape before a full decline.
Guarantees60–65 % of totalUnknownEdge-rusher market is pushing $70–80 M fully guaranteed for top tier.

For Detroit: absorbing Hendrickson’s existing $15 M 2025 salary is just step one; an extension would likely kick in 2026 at $32-ish million. The Lions project roughly $30 M of 2025 cap room after rookie deals—enough to fit this year’s hit but not a mega-extension. They would need to:

  • Push new money into 2026-27 with back-loaded cash/roster bonuses.
  • Restructure a veteran or two in order to free $8-10 M.

Trade-Compensation Benchmarks with a New Deal Attached

Comparable Edge (Year)New AAVTrade CostNotes
Montez Sweat (2023)$25 M2nd-round pickBears extended post-trade.
Bradley Chubb (2022)$22 M1st + 4th + playerDolphins extended immediately.
Frank Clark (2019)$21 M1st + 2nd + swapChiefs extended immediately.

Hendrickson’s higher price tag (and age 30 season) slots him between Sweat and Chubb in asset value. League sources suggest:

  • Option A: 2026 first-round pick
  • Option B: 2026 second- and third-round picks plus a conditional 2027 mid-rounder

Either way, Cincinnati gets premium draft slots to offset losing an elite pass rusher.

Lions’ Depth-Chart & Cap Snapshot If They Pull the Trigger

LDEDTNTRDE
A. HutchinsonD. ReaderA. McNeill (following ACL return)T. Hendrickson
M. DavenportL. OnwuzurikeT. Williams (R1)J. Paschal

Cap math (2025):

  • Hendrickson current hit: $15 M
  • Re-structure/extension can keep 2025 number near $18 M with bonuses pushed out.
  • Lions still have ~$12 M for in-season signings after a moderate restructure.

Why Cincinnati Might Listen—But Only for a Premium

  • They’ve offered $28 M and haven’t budged; Hendrickson wants Bosa/Burns range.
  • A 2026 first or a large Day-2 bundle aligns with the Bengals’ history of flipping vets for picks rather than paying third contracts.
  • $15 M cash savings hits immediately, while prorated bonus ($6.3 M) stays on their books—manageable.
A 2025 Proposal That Fits the New Reality

Detroit receives
• EDGE Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati receives
2026 1st-round pick (DET)
2026 conditional 4th (escalates to 3rd if Hendrickson hits 12 sacks or Lions reach NFC title)

Detroit would then finalize a 4-year, $130 M extension (≈ $32.5 M AAV) with $70 M guaranteed, pushing much of the cash to 2027-28.

Bottom Line

Landing Trey Hendrickson in 2025 isn’t a “second-rounder and call it a day” scenario anymore. The going rate is a future first-round pick plus a monster extension in the $30-35 million range. It’s a true all-in swing—one Brad Holmes must weigh against Detroit’s long-term roster balance. But if the Lions believe an elite bookend is the missing Lombardi piece, this is the price of admission in today’s edge-rusher market. Personally, I don’t believe this is a move Holmes will entertain, but, if he does, then I trust in him!

*All figures from OverTheCap.com

