What it Would Cost the Detroit Lions to Trade for Trey Hendrickson — 2025 Market Reality

The Detroit Lions still lack a reliable bookend for Aidan Hutchinson, and the most obvious external fix is Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati’s three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher. But landing him in 2025 now involves two steep price tags:
- Premium draft capital (think a first-rounder or a hefty Day-2 bundle).
- A new deal north of $30 million per year—because Hendrickson and his agent have already rebuffed the Bengals’ reported $28 million-AAV offer.
Below is a realistic breakdown of what that means for Detroit.
The Contract Factor: $30 – $35 Million AAV
|Contract Metric
|Hendrickson’s Ask
|Bengals’ Offer
|Why It’s Realistic
|AAV
|$30–$35 M
|≈ $28 M
|Three straight 12-plus-sack seasons put him in the same stratosphere as Nick Bosa ($34 M) and Brian Burns ($34 M).
|Years
|3–4 new years
|3 years
|Gives security through age 34 but lets a team escape before a full decline.
|Guarantees
|60–65 % of total
|Unknown
|Edge-rusher market is pushing $70–80 M fully guaranteed for top tier.
For Detroit: absorbing Hendrickson’s existing $15 M 2025 salary is just step one; an extension would likely kick in 2026 at $32-ish million. The Lions project roughly $30 M of 2025 cap room after rookie deals—enough to fit this year’s hit but not a mega-extension. They would need to:
- Push new money into 2026-27 with back-loaded cash/roster bonuses.
- Restructure a veteran or two in order to free $8-10 M.
Trade-Compensation Benchmarks with a New Deal Attached
|Comparable Edge (Year)
|New AAV
|Trade Cost
|Notes
|Montez Sweat (2023)
|$25 M
|2nd-round pick
|Bears extended post-trade.
|Bradley Chubb (2022)
|$22 M
|1st + 4th + player
|Dolphins extended immediately.
|Frank Clark (2019)
|$21 M
|1st + 2nd + swap
|Chiefs extended immediately.
Hendrickson’s higher price tag (and age 30 season) slots him between Sweat and Chubb in asset value. League sources suggest:
- Option A: 2026 first-round pick
- Option B: 2026 second- and third-round picks plus a conditional 2027 mid-rounder
Either way, Cincinnati gets premium draft slots to offset losing an elite pass rusher.
Lions’ Depth-Chart & Cap Snapshot If They Pull the Trigger
|LDE
|DT
|NT
|RDE
|A. Hutchinson
|D. Reader
|A. McNeill (following ACL return)
|T. Hendrickson
|M. Davenport
|L. Onwuzurike
|T. Williams (R1)
|J. Paschal
Cap math (2025):
- Hendrickson current hit: $15 M
- Re-structure/extension can keep 2025 number near $18 M with bonuses pushed out.
- Lions still have ~$12 M for in-season signings after a moderate restructure.
Why Cincinnati Might Listen—But Only for a Premium
- They’ve offered $28 M and haven’t budged; Hendrickson wants Bosa/Burns range.
- A 2026 first or a large Day-2 bundle aligns with the Bengals’ history of flipping vets for picks rather than paying third contracts.
- $15 M cash savings hits immediately, while prorated bonus ($6.3 M) stays on their books—manageable.
A 2025 Proposal That Fits the New Reality
Detroit receives
• EDGE Trey Hendrickson
Cincinnati receives
• 2026 1st-round pick (DET)
• 2026 conditional 4th (escalates to 3rd if Hendrickson hits 12 sacks or Lions reach NFC title)
Detroit would then finalize a 4-year, $130 M extension (≈ $32.5 M AAV) with $70 M guaranteed, pushing much of the cash to 2027-28.
Bottom Line
Landing Trey Hendrickson in 2025 isn’t a “second-rounder and call it a day” scenario anymore. The going rate is a future first-round pick plus a monster extension in the $30-35 million range. It’s a true all-in swing—one Brad Holmes must weigh against Detroit’s long-term roster balance. But if the Lions believe an elite bookend is the missing Lombardi piece, this is the price of admission in today’s edge-rusher market. Personally, I don’t believe this is a move Holmes will entertain, but, if he does, then I trust in him!
*All figures from OverTheCap.com