What it Would Cost the Detroit Lions to Trade for Trey Hendrickson — 2025 Market Reality

The Detroit Lions still lack a reliable bookend for Aidan Hutchinson, and the most obvious external fix is Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati’s three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher. But landing him in 2025 now involves two steep price tags:

Premium draft capital (think a first-rounder or a hefty Day-2 bundle). A new deal north of $30 million per year—because Hendrickson and his agent have already rebuffed the Bengals’ reported $28 million-AAV offer.

Below is a realistic breakdown of what that means for Detroit.

The Contract Factor: $30 – $35 Million AAV

Contract Metric Hendrickson’s Ask Bengals’ Offer Why It’s Realistic AAV $30–$35 M ≈ $28 M Three straight 12-plus-sack seasons put him in the same stratosphere as Nick Bosa ($34 M) and Brian Burns ($34 M). Years 3–4 new years 3 years Gives security through age 34 but lets a team escape before a full decline. Guarantees 60–65 % of total Unknown Edge-rusher market is pushing $70–80 M fully guaranteed for top tier.

For Detroit: absorbing Hendrickson’s existing $15 M 2025 salary is just step one; an extension would likely kick in 2026 at $32-ish million. The Lions project roughly $30 M of 2025 cap room after rookie deals—enough to fit this year’s hit but not a mega-extension. They would need to:

Push new money into 2026-27 with back-loaded cash/roster bonuses.

Restructure a veteran or two in order to free $8-10 M.

Trade-Compensation Benchmarks with a New Deal Attached

Comparable Edge (Year) New AAV Trade Cost Notes Montez Sweat (2023) $25 M 2nd-round pick Bears extended post-trade. Bradley Chubb (2022) $22 M 1st + 4th + player Dolphins extended immediately. Frank Clark (2019) $21 M 1st + 2nd + swap Chiefs extended immediately.

Hendrickson’s higher price tag (and age 30 season) slots him between Sweat and Chubb in asset value. League sources suggest:

Option A: 2026 first-round pick

2026 Option B: 2026 second- and third-round picks plus a conditional 2027 mid-rounder

Either way, Cincinnati gets premium draft slots to offset losing an elite pass rusher.

Lions’ Depth-Chart & Cap Snapshot If They Pull the Trigger

LDE DT NT RDE A. Hutchinson D. Reader A. McNeill (following ACL return) T. Hendrickson M. Davenport L. Onwuzurike T. Williams (R1) J. Paschal

Cap math (2025):

Hendrickson current hit: $15 M

Re-structure/extension can keep 2025 number near $18 M with bonuses pushed out.

with bonuses pushed out. Lions still have ~$12 M for in-season signings after a moderate restructure.

Why Cincinnati Might Listen—But Only for a Premium

They’ve offered $28 M and haven’t budged; Hendrickson wants Bosa/Burns range.

A 2026 first or a large Day-2 bundle aligns with the Bengals’ history of flipping vets for picks rather than paying third contracts.

$15 M cash savings hits immediately, while prorated bonus ($6.3 M) stays on their books—manageable.

A 2025 Proposal That Fits the New Reality

Detroit receives

• EDGE Trey Hendrickson Cincinnati receives

• 2026 1st-round pick (DET)

• 2026 conditional 4th (escalates to 3rd if Hendrickson hits 12 sacks or Lions reach NFC title)

Detroit would then finalize a 4-year, $130 M extension (≈ $32.5 M AAV) with $70 M guaranteed, pushing much of the cash to 2027-28.

Bottom Line

Landing Trey Hendrickson in 2025 isn’t a “second-rounder and call it a day” scenario anymore. The going rate is a future first-round pick plus a monster extension in the $30-35 million range. It’s a true all-in swing—one Brad Holmes must weigh against Detroit’s long-term roster balance. But if the Lions believe an elite bookend is the missing Lombardi piece, this is the price of admission in today’s edge-rusher market. Personally, I don’t believe this is a move Holmes will entertain, but, if he does, then I trust in him!

*All figures from OverTheCap.com