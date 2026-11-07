The Detroit Lions have spent much of the 2026 season trying to hold their secondary together, and with the NFL trade deadline approaching, an intriguing new possibility has emerged.

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What if Brad Holmes could bring a former Minnesota Vikings starting safety to Detroit?

Cam Bynum, now with the Indianapolis Colts, has been identified as a potential trade target for the Lions. The 28-year-old defensive back has extensive starting experience, a history of making plays against the pass, and the versatility to potentially help a Detroit defense that has been dealing with injuries.

But there is one major obstacle that could make a deal difficult.

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) walks off the field after the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Former Vikings Safety Emerges as Lions Trade Idea

In a November 6 examination of 17 possible Lions trade targets, NFL analyst Jeff Risdon identified Bynum as an intriguing option for general manager Brad Holmes.

Risdon suggested Indianapolis could consider moving the veteran as the Colts evaluate their roster. He also pointed to Bynum’s ability to provide more range in deep coverage than current Detroit safety Chuck Clark.

That distinction is important.

The Lions have needed dependable play on the back end of their defense throughout the season, and Bynum has experience handling precisely that responsibility.

During his four seasons with Minnesota, Bynum developed into a reliable starter capable of playing deep safety, supporting the run, and creating turnovers.

He started all 17 games in three consecutive seasons from 2022 through 2024, showing the kind of availability Detroit could certainly appreciate.

However, this is a hypothetical trade idea. There is no confirmed report that the Lions have contacted Indianapolis about Bynum or that the Colts have placed him on the trade block.

Why Bynum Could Help Detroit’s Injured Secondary

Detroit’s need for additional defensive depth is no secret.

Kerby Joseph continues working his way back from a knee injury that has kept him out of game action, while Brian Branch recently entered concussion protocol following the Lions’ victory over Minnesota.

Cornerback D.J. Reed has also been dealing with a hip injury.

As we previously reported when examining Detroit’s growing injury concerns, the Lions have been forced to navigate significant uncertainty at several important defensive positions.

Friday’s injury report confirmed that Joseph and Reed will miss Sunday’s game against Miami. Branch, meanwhile, was a full participant in practice and did not receive a final game-status designation.

That’s where a player such as Bynum becomes interesting.

What Cam Bynum Has Produced in Coverage

During his final season with Minnesota in 2024, he recorded 96 tackles, three interceptions, and 10 passes defended.

He followed that performance by recording four interceptions in his first season with Indianapolis in 2025.

For a Lions defense that has struggled with consistency in coverage, adding another experienced safety with proven ball skills could provide valuable flexibility.

Bynum could potentially handle deeper coverage responsibilities while allowing Branch to move around the defense and take advantage of his versatility.

And once Joseph is healthy, Detroit would have another experienced option available for different personnel packages.

Cam Bynum’s Contract Could Complicate a Trade

While Bynum’s experience makes him an appealing target, acquiring him wouldn’t necessarily be inexpensive.

The former Vikings safety signed a four-year, $60 million contract with Indianapolis in March 2025, keeping him under contract through the 2028 season.

According to his contract breakdown at Over the Cap, Bynum carries a $15.01 million salary-cap charge in 2026, followed by scheduled cap charges of $18.48 million in 2027 and $19.5 million in 2028.

Those figures represent his current Colts contract structure. Detroit wouldn’t automatically inherit Indianapolis’ remaining signing-bonus accounting, but it would need to account for Bynum’s future salary obligations.

His scheduled 2027 base salary alone is $13.47 million.

That’s a significant commitment for a team already managing expensive contracts throughout its roster.

Indianapolis would also have to consider the dead-money consequences of trading a player it signed to a substantial multiyear agreement less than two years ago.

There is also the matter of what Bynum does for the Colts beyond his coverage work. Indianapolis named him one of its five team captains for 2026 and gave him the green dot, making him the player who relays the defensive calls on the field.

And then there’s the question of draft compensation.

The Colts would have little incentive to surrender an experienced defensive starter simply because another team needs help.

Holmes would need to determine whether Bynum’s potential contributions justify both the financial investment and the draft capital required to acquire him.

Brad Holmes Has Another Decision to Make Before Deadline

Detroit’s desire to strengthen its secondary has been well documented.

As we previously reported when ESPN identified secondary help as the Lions’ biggest trade-deadline priority, Holmes has continued evaluating possible defensive additions.

But there’s an important difference between needing another cornerback and acquiring a veteran safety.

Bynum would provide valuable experience and depth, but he wouldn’t directly solve Detroit’s need for another dependable outside corner.

That’s something Holmes must consider before committing significant resources.

There’s also the possibility that Joseph’s continued progress could reduce the urgency to add another safety. Detroit’s coaching staff has expressed encouragement about his return to practice, even though he remains unavailable for Sunday’s game.

The Lions must balance their short-term needs against the possibility of getting healthier over the coming weeks.

Should the Lions Pursue Cam Bynum?

There is plenty to like about the possibility of bringing Bynum to Detroit.

He’s an experienced starter who has produced interceptions, handled major defensive responsibilities, and played meaningful games in the NFC North.

His familiarity with Minnesota would also give Detroit a player who knows the physical demands of competing within the division.

But this shouldn’t be a move Holmes makes out of desperation.

My take: Bynum would be a worthwhile trade target if Indianapolis is genuinely willing to negotiate, but Detroit should avoid sacrificing premium draft capital or compromising its future salary-cap flexibility for another safety.

The Lions need to become more dependable defensively, and Bynum could certainly help accomplish that.

However, with Joseph working toward a return and Branch back to full practice participation, Detroit might find better value by concentrating on an outside cornerback.

The November 10 trade deadline is approaching quickly.

Will Brad Holmes explore bringing a former Vikings standout to Detroit, or will the Lions look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements?