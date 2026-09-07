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Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Joey Porter Jr. to Detroit Lions

Lions sign Eric Scott Detroit Lions 53-man roster prediction Detroit Lions waiver wire center Detroit Lions waive Tyre West Detroit Lions waive Mason Miller Tay Martin Lions roster Detroit Lions 53-man roster predictions Detroit Lions waiver wire results Elijah Klein Detroit Lions Brad Holmes Terrion Arnold Detroit Lions salary cap Joey Porter Jr Lions trade
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The Detroit Lions have not been linked to an actual trade negotiation involving Joey Porter Jr.

But a new hypothetical proposal would have Brad Holmes making an enormous move to strengthen Detroit’s secondary before the 2026 season begins.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has predicted that the Lions could acquire the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick, an idea recently highlighted by Behind the Steel Curtain.

Again, this is a trade prediction, not a report that Detroit and Pittsburgh are discussing a deal.

Still, it is easy to understand why the Lions were selected as the landing spot.

Isiah Pacheco back injury Detroit Lions joint practices Detroit Lions waiver wire center Detroit Lions Roster Cuts Kerby Joseph PUP Detroit Lions 53-man roster Detroit Lions practice squad Isiah Pacheco injured reserve Detroit Lions waive Seth McLaughlin Jabari Small Joey Porter Jr Lions trade

Porter Would Immediately Change Detroit’s Secondary

Cornerback remains one of Detroit’s biggest question marks after the Lions moved on from former first-round pick Terrion Arnold this offseason.

Brad Holmes recently explained why Detroit ultimately decided to release Arnold, leaving the Lions to move forward with D.J. Reed, Rock Ya-Sin, Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Roger McCreary, Keith Abney II and Khalil Dorsey among their options at corner.

Porter would change that equation immediately.

The Steelers selected him 32nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has developed into one of Pittsburgh’s primary defensive backs. Porter finished the 2025 season with 52 tackles, one interception and a career-high 14 passes defended despite appearing in only 14 games. He is now entering the final season of his rookie contract.

The problem is that Pittsburgh and Porter have been unable to reach an agreement on an extension.

That contract impasse has hung over the Steelers throughout the summer, with CBS Sports noting Porter’s uncertain future as one of Pittsburgh’s major preseason storylines.

If Pittsburgh eventually decides it cannot keep Porter beyond 2026, moving him for premium draft capital becomes considerably easier to imagine.

Would Holmes Really Give Up a First?

That’s the tougher question.

A 2027 first-round pick is an enormous price for a player Detroit would presumably have to pay again with a lucrative contract extension.

Holmes has consistently valued draft capital, and the Lions have built much of their current core through the draft.

On the other hand, Detroit isn’t rebuilding anymore.

This is a team trying to win a Super Bowl.

The Lions currently have two open spots on the active roster, although acquiring Porter obviously would be a far more significant move than simply promoting someone from the practice squad.

Adding a 26-year-old starting cornerback to a defense featuring Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and Jack Campbell would qualify as an unmistakable all-in move.

It would also require Holmes to decide that Detroit’s championship window is worth sacrificing one of his most valuable future assets.

Fascinating Idea, Expensive Price

From Pittsburgh’s perspective, the logic is straightforward.

If Porter isn’t going to sign, turning him into another first-round pick, particularly in a draft where quarterback capital could become important, would be a substantial return.

From Detroit’s perspective, it’s much more complicated.

Porter fits a need.

He fits Detroit’s timeline.

And he would give the Lions another legitimate starting corner immediately.

But a first-round pick plus the massive extension likely required to keep him?

That is a serious investment.

For now, it’s nothing more than an intriguing prediction.

If Pittsburgh actually makes Porter available, though, Holmes would at least have a reason to pick up the phone.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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