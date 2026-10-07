A Fourth-Rounder Could Bring Lions a No. 1 Cornerback

A fourth-round pick might be all it costs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 0-4 to start the season, and they could be on the verge of a fire sale soon. The Detroit Lions are 2-2 and need help at the cornerback position. One Lions beat writer has a name for them: Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum.

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McCollum is 27 years old and a former fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year extension in September 2025 that ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported at 48 million dollars with 35.4 million guaranteed, and it keeps him under contract for two more seasons after the 2026 NFL season. If that is really the price, a starting corner with that much time left on his deal is the kind of swing the Lions should be taking.

What Mike Payton Thinks Zyon McCollum Would Cost

Detroit already missed on one cornerback. Adam Schefter reported on Sept. 27 that the Lions were among the teams making inquiries about Joey Porter Jr., and Pittsburgh sent him to the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 1 for a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-rounder.

Mike Payton, the Detroit Lions beat writer at A to Z Sports, named three teams Brad Holmes should call about a cornerback in an Oct. 5 column. Tampa Bay is one of them, and Payton thinks McCollum would be a solid option for Detroit. He said,

Tampa Bay is about as dead in the water as a team can be right now. You think the Lions have problems? The Buccaneers are 0-4, and they don’t look like they’re improving at all. I could see Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles losing his job, maybe even in the middle of the season. This team could be looking at something close to a full teardown and rebuild. If I’m Detroit, I’m asking what it takes to get CB Zyon McCollum. He can come in and be the No. 1 cornerback for this team right now. The Buccaneers have been bad, but McCollum has played fairly well. At the very least, he’s better than what the Lions have. Related coverage 5 Cornerbacks Lions Could Target After Joey Porter Jr. Trade Read more → He’s 27 years old, and you’d have him under contract for two more seasons after this one. I think a fourth-round pick gets it done. Tampa might want a third. At this point, you’re desperate enough that I’d do that too. You have to do something.

Why Tampa Bay Might Listen

Tampa Bay no doubt is going to be in rebuild mode and want to acquire as many draft picks as possible. As for the Lions, they have to do anything to improve the cornerback position, and general manager Brad Holmes might have to get uncomfortable by trading some draft capital away. The bigger swing in Payton’s column was a Texans cornerback, and that one starts at a third-round pick, maybe a second. Worth saying plainly: this is Payton’s idea, not a reported availability. Tampa Bay has not put McCollum on the block, and no trade talk between the Buccaneers and the Lions has been reported.

Zyon McCollum’s Numbers Through Four Games

McCollum has played in all four games for the Buccaneers this season. He has recorded 16 total tackles, one fumble recovery, and four passes defended. That is not a star line, but Payton’s point stands: it is better than what the Lions have been getting. And because of the extension, Detroit would be trading for a starter it keeps through 2028, not a rental.