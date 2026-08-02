2 Detroit Lions Leave Sunday’s Training Camp Practice With Injuries

The Detroit Lions added two more names to their growing training camp watch list Sunday morning.

According to Detroit Free Press reporter Dave Birkett, rookie tight end Miles Kitselman left practice early with a leg injury, while rookie defensive end Derrick Moore departed with a groin issue. Both players were expected to undergo further evaluation.

The severity of either injury was not immediately known.

Miles Kitselman’s Exit Interrupts Strong Camp Opportunity

Kitselman entered training camp competing for a depth role in a crowded tight end room behind Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright and veteran Tyler Conklin.

The undrafted rookie out of Tennessee produced 26 catches for 253 yards and two touchdowns during his final college season. Detroit’s official camp preview identified the No. 3 tight end job as one of the roster’s more interesting competitions, with Kitselman among the young players trying to earn a place.

Any missed time could hurt his chances, especially for a rookie attempting to prove he can help both offensively and on special teams.

Derrick Moore Dealing With Groin Issue

Moore’s departure carries its own concern.

The former Michigan standout is entering his rookie season after Detroit selected him in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, Moore is competing for snaps in an edge group that needs additional production around Aidan Hutchinson.

Groin injuries can be difficult to manage for pass rushers because their position demands explosive starts, sharp changes of direction and repeated power through the lower body.

Detroit will hope Moore’s exit was precautionary rather than the beginning of an extended absence.

Bottom Line

Miles Kitselman and Derrick Moore both left Sunday’s Lions practice early and will need further evaluation.

There is no confirmed diagnosis or recovery timetable for either player yet. The next update from Dan Campbell should provide a clearer picture of whether Detroit is dealing with two minor camp interruptions or something more concerning.