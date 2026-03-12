Detroit Lions Make Surprising Decision on Tom Kennedy, Trevor Nowaske

The Detroit Lions have made another roster decision as they continue shaping their offseason roster.

, Detroit did not tender contract offers to restricted free agents Trevor Nowaske and Tom Kennedy.

As a result, both players will now become unrestricted free agents, free to sign with any team.

Trevor Nowaske’s time in Detroit

Nowaske, a Michigan native who played collegiately at Saginaw Valley State, appeared in 15 games during the 2025 season for Detroit.

Across his NFL career, the linebacker has played in 31 games, recording:

25 total tackles

3.0 sacks

9 solo tackles in 2025

Nowaske primarily contributed on special teams and as a rotational linebacker during his time with the Lions.

Tom Kennedy’s role with the Lions

Kennedy spent several seasons bouncing between Detroit’s active roster and practice squad, becoming a familiar depth option in the Lions’ wide receiver room.

The former Bryant University standout appeared in , finishing with:

18 receptions

231 receiving yards

0 touchdowns

During the 2025 season, Kennedy played in six games, recording four catches for 36 yards.

What it means for Detroit

By declining to tender both players, the Lions will avoid committing additional salary to the pair while continuing to reshape the roster heading into the new season.

Both Nowaske and Kennedy will now have the opportunity to test the open market, while Detroit continues evaluating options to add depth at linebacker and wide receiver.