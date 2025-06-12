Calvin Johnson Wants Detroit Lions to Trade for Trey Hendrickson

Detroit Lions fans hoping to see their team add another star pass-rusher just got a major endorsement—from none other than Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson.

During a recent appearance on the Up & Adams Show, Johnson was asked what he thought about the idea of the Lions trading for Cincinnati Bengals EDGE rusher Trey Hendrickson. His answer was clear—and full of excitement.

“Man, I would love that,” Johnson said. “Aidan Hutchinson and Trey Hendrickson across from each other, that’s pretty scary.” “Aidan Hutchinson and Trey Hendrickson across from each other, that’s pretty scary.”😳



What It Would Mean for the Lions

The idea of adding Hendrickson isn’t new. The Lions have long been rumored to be interested in bolstering their pass rush opposite Hutchinson, especially after finishing near the bottom of the league in sacks last season. With Hendrickson reportedly seeking a new contract and potentially available via trade, Detroit has emerged as a potential suitor.

Pairing Hutchinson—who’s quickly becoming one of the league’s premier defensive ends—with a proven 3x Pro Bowler like Hendrickson would create one of the most dangerous pass-rushing duos in the NFL. Hendrickson has posted 10+ sacks in three of the past four seasons and brings veteran savvy, high motor, and toughness to any locker room.

Calvin’s Stamp of Approval

Hearing “Megatron” throw his support behind the idea isn’t just a headline—it carries weight. Johnson is not only a Lions icon, but he’s also someone who knows firsthand what it takes to dominate in the NFL and understands the kind of personnel needed to contend.

With the Lions already viewed as Super Bowl contenders following a 15-win season, this kind of aggressive move could be the missing piece to take them over the top.

The Big Picture

Aidan Hutchinson needs help up front—Hendrickson would be the perfect complement.

Calvin Johnson's endorsement gives the rumored trade some extra juice.

gives the rumored trade some extra juice. Brad Holmes and the front office have the cap space and draft capital to make a splash move.

The Bottom Line

If the Lions want to make a deep playoff run—and possibly hoist the Lombardi Trophy—adding a player like Trey Hendrickson could be a game-changer. When even a Lions legend like Calvin Johnson calls it “scary,” maybe it’s time for Brad Holmes to pick up the phone.