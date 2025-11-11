Detroit Lions Host Thomas Gordon for Tryout

When you’re battling for playoff positioning, any tweak to the roster matters. The Detroit Lions are looking everywhere for depth, versatility, and developmental talent, and that’s exactly what leads to a mid-season tryout like this one. Detroit brought in rookie tight end Thomas Gordon, a former Big Ten grinder with a reputation for reliability, and the team is taking a closer look to see if he might fit their long-term plans.

Lions Take a Look at Rookie TE Thomas Gordon

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reports that the Lions are hosting rookie tight end Thomas Gordon for a tryout. He’s not a household name, but the Lions have never cared about headlines when it comes to roster building. They care about traits, toughness, and guys who stick around when the odds say they shouldn’t.

Gordon spent rookie minicamp with the Chicago Bears before eventually earning a spot for training camp. He worked all summer, saw action in preseason snaps, and made it all the way to final cutdowns before being waived. Before that, he logged six seasons at Northwestern, where he built a reputation as a consistent offensive contributor and a willing special teamer, two things that always put a player on Dan Campbell’s radar.

What Gordon Brings to the Table

Gordon’s skill set won’t jump off the stat sheet, but his background does. He appeared in 54 games at Northwestern and finished with matching totals — 54 catches and 529 yards — along with a pair of touchdowns. More importantly, he proved himself dependable, durable, and versatile enough to line up in multiple roles as a Wildcat.

In Detroit’s offense, tight ends need to be more than pass-catchers. They must block, handle motion responsibilities, understand angles in the run game, and be ready for play-action wrinkles at all times. Gordon has shown a willingness to do the things that matter behind the scenes. That alone makes him worth a closer look.

Why the Lions Might Be Interested

This move isn’t about replacing Sam LaPorta or reshuffling the tight end depth chart. It’s about building out the back end of the roster and ensuring there are ready options if injuries pile up at a physically demanding position. Detroit has been aggressive about finding players who can fill hybrid roles, who can swing in and out of assignments, and who don’t need the spotlight to do the job right.

Gordon fits that mold. He’s tough, and he’s stayed ready even when opportunities were limited. And he represents exactly the type of controllable, developmental addition that smart playoff-contending teams keep in their pocket for the future.

What Happens Next

Tryouts don’t always lead to signings, but they’re a signal. The Lions could be evaluating their depth behind LaPorta, Brock Wright, and Ross Dwelley. They may be planning ahead for roster flexibility later in the season. Or they may simply want another tight end they can stash on the practice squad or revisit for a futures contract this offseason.

What’s clear is that Detroit remains deliberate and detail-oriented. They’re not leaving anything to chance. Whether Gordon is part of the short-term puzzle or simply someone the team keeps an eye on, the Lions are doing what good teams do, working every angle they can.