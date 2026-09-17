Should the Lions Make a Call About Tyrone Tracy Jr.?

The Detroit Lions have a running back problem.

That does not mean every available running back is the answer.

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With Isiah Pacheco expected to miss roughly 12 weeks following back surgery, Detroit opened the season leaning heavily on Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs handled a career-high 29 carries and 34 total touches in the Lions’ 31-30 overtime victory over New Orleans, while Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors remain largely unproven behind him.

That has naturally started the search for alternatives.

One interesting name surfaced this week when SideLion Report proposed Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. as a potential trade target.

Important distinction: there is no report that Detroit has contacted New York, expressed interest in Tracy or discussed a trade.

This is strictly an idea.

But it is an idea worth examining.

Tyrone Tracy’s Giants Role Suddenly Looks Uncertain

Tracy entered 2026 after producing more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two NFL seasons.

As a rookie in 2024, he rushed for 839 yards and five touchdowns while adding 38 receptions for 284 yards and another score. He followed that with 740 rushing yards, 36 catches, 288 receiving yards and four total touchdowns in 2025.

Through two seasons, that works out to 1,579 rushing yards, 572 receiving yards and 74 receptions. The Giants’ official player page details Tracy’s career production.

Then Week 1 happened.

Tracy played only two offensive snaps against Dallas. He carried twice for 14 yards, but fumbled on his second attempt and did not return to the offense. Cam Skattebo played 42 snaps, while Devin Singletary played 25.

That does not mean New York is shopping Tracy. Giants coach John Harbaugh reportedly made a point of supporting him after the mistake, and Tracy remains part of a crowded running back room.

It does, however, create a fair question.

If his role continues shrinking, should Brad Holmes at least pick up the phone?

Tracy Would Give Detroit Something It Needs

The appeal is easy to see.

Tracy is not merely an early-down runner.

He entered Purdue as a converted wide receiver and that background remains visible in his game. He has 74 catches through two NFL seasons, giving him significantly more proven receiving production than Detroit currently has behind Gibbs.

That matters because Detroit does not simply need someone capable of accepting five carries while Gibbs catches his breath.

The Lions need a back who can stay on the field.

Pacheco was supposed to provide a legitimate second option after Detroit moved on from David Montgomery. Instead, back and knee injuries wiped out his first training camp in Detroit before surgery pushed his possible return into December.

We detailed the latest Pacheco surgery timeline earlier this week.

Detroit has also already examined the veteran market, including an August workout with Kareem Hunt. We recently looked at five running backs the Lions could consider.

Tracy would offer something different from most of those names.

He is younger, has recent production and has demonstrated legitimate ability as both a runner and receiver.

There Is One Pretty Significant Problem

Unfortunately, the Lions’ biggest concern at RB2 might also be Tracy’s biggest weakness.

Pass protection.

The original Tracy proposal notes that his Pro Football Focus pass-blocking marks have not been good. More recently, he had a costly-looking protection mistake during the preseason when he took a poor angle on a blitz pickup and quarterback Jaxson Dart absorbed a heavy hit.

Sound familiar?

Detroit just spent the week talking about Vaki needing to improve in protection.

Dan Campbell acknowledged after Week 1 that Vaki had been inconsistent and specifically pointed to a missed protection assignment that could have ended much worse for Jared Goff.

That changes the Tracy discussion considerably.

Detroit is not merely searching for someone who can run the football better than Vaki.

It is searching for someone it can trust next to Goff.

Trading for another back who creates the same concern does not fully solve the problem.

Tracy’s Talent Still Makes Him Interesting

That does not mean Detroit should dismiss him.

There is a difference between having a flaw and being unusable.

Tracy has already handled a meaningful NFL workload. He has 370 career carries for 1,593 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt, with another 572 yards through the air.

Vaki entered this season with only seven NFL rushing attempts across his first two years.

Jacob Saylors had even less offensive experience.

Tracy would immediately become Detroit’s most accomplished healthy running back behind Gibbs.

He also would allow offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to preserve more of Detroit’s offense when Gibbs leaves the field. Tracy can run routes, catch checkdowns and create after the catch instead of announcing a predictable change in offensive intent every time No. 26 heads to the sideline.

That has value.

Especially when Campbell has already made clear that 29 Gibbs carries should not become the weekly plan.

Does Tracy Actually Solve Detroit’s Problem?

Not completely.

And that is the part Detroit would have to decide before offering anything.

The Lions need an RB2 who can do three things: take meaningful carries away from Gibbs, contribute as a receiver and reliably protect Goff.

Tracy checks the first two boxes.

The third remains a legitimate concern.

That makes him more intriguing than a random depth addition, but less convincing as the clean answer to Detroit’s Pacheco problem.

If New York eventually decides Tracy is expendable and the asking price is a conditional late-round pick, an exploratory call would make plenty of sense.

If the Giants want meaningful draft capital, Detroit should be much more cautious.

The Lions already have explosive ability in the backfield.

What they need behind Gibbs is reliability.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. can absolutely help Detroit in some areas.

Before Holmes makes a deal, the Lions would need to be convinced he can help in the area that might matter most when a linebacker comes screaming toward Jared Goff.