Detroit Lions Make Decision on DL Tyrus Wheat

The Detroit Lions are not going to place a restricted free-agent tender on defensive lineman Tyrus Wheat, per a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

As a result, Wheat will hit the open market and become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year begins.

“The Lions are not placing a restricted tender on DL Tyrus Wheat, per source. He will be a free agent,” Fowler reported.

The move was widely expected, as the minimum restricted tender would have cost Detroit nearly $3.5 million, a steep price given Wheat’s role and production.

Why the Decision Makes Sense

Wheat appeared in 15 games during the 2025 season, recording:

1.5 sacks

7 solo tackles

1 forced fumble

While he provided rotational depth along the defensive line, Detroit appears comfortable moving on as it reshapes the front seven under its evolving defensive vision. With limited cap flexibility and a need to prioritize impact players, the Lions opted against committing guaranteed money at that level.

What’s Next for Detroit

The Lions are expected to continue exploring cheaper depth options, potential re-signings at a lower cost, and additions through the 2026 NFL Draft to bolster their defensive line rotation.

For Wheat, the decision opens the door to a fresh opportunity elsewhere as free agency approaches.