Detroit Lions Unveil Uniform Combo for Matchup vs. Eagles

The Detroit Lions have dropped their uniform combo for Week 11, and it’s a sharp one for Sunday Night Football in Philadelphia.

Detroit will roll into The Linc wearing white jerseys, silver pants, and white socks, a clean and classic road look that always seems to hit different under the primetime lights. The reveal features Jameson Williams front and center, and honestly, the combo looks like it was built for speed, which feels fitting considering how explosive the Lions’ offense looked last week.

The white-and-silver pairing is one Detroit fans have seen plenty over the years, but there’s something about it that feels especially right heading into a heavyweight matchup against the defending Super Bowl champs. Simple, sharp, business-like. Exactly the vibe you want on the road in one of the NFL’s loudest stadiums.

The Lions and Eagles kick off Sunday at 8:20 p.m., and if Detroit brings the same energy they brought to Washington last week, this uniform combo might end up being remembered pretty fondly.