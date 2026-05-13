Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Opponent Revealed

The NFL may not have officially released the full 2026 schedule yet, but one major Detroit Lions matchup is already out.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, in what is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated holiday matchups in recent franchise history.

The game will also mark another return to Ford Field for former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is now the head coach of the Bears.

Ben Johnson returns to Detroit again

Johnson became one of the hottest coaching names in football after helping transform Detroit’s offense into one of the NFL’s best units during his time under Dan Campbell.

Now, he returns as the leader of a division rival that won the NFC North last season.

Even so, Detroit had Chicago’s number in 2025. The Lions swept the season series and finished 2-0 against the Bears despite Chicago ultimately claiming the division crown.

That detail is only adding more intrigue to this Thanksgiving showdown.

Thanksgiving matchup could carry major NFC North implications

Thanksgiving games in Detroit already come with added attention, but this one feels different.

You have the Lions, one of the NFC’s top contenders, facing a Bears team led by a former Detroit assistant who knows the roster, coaching staff, and organization extremely well.

Ford Field is expected to be electric.

With both teams projected to compete near the top of the NFC North again in 2026, there is a strong chance this late November matchup could have major playoff implications attached to it.

And if recent history is any indication, Lions fans will be more than ready for the spotlight.