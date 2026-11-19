The Detroit Lions have a 7-2 record this season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a 3-6 record, per the NFL standings. Detroit is a 7-point favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook for this matchup against Tampa Bay. On paper, Lions vs. Buccaneers looks like a mismatch.

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It is not one. This is a classic trap game for Detroit, and the reason has less to do with Tampa Bay’s record than with what is happening around it. The Lions are without defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who is out for the season with a torn ACL, ESPN reported. They also play on a short week after this one: the Lions host the Chicago Bears, who are also 7-2, on Thanksgiving. That game could potentially be for first place in the NFC North, but it is important that the Lions do not get caught napping beforehand.

Nov 15, 2026; Munich, DEU; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff at press conference after the 2026 NFL Munich Game against the New England Patriots at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have a Top 5 Defense in the NFL

One of the reasons why Tampa Bay should not be taken lightly is because they have the fourth ranked defense in the NFL under head coach Todd Bowles. They only give up 292.9 yards per game this season. This is going to be a tough test for Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs. Detroit’s offense is going to need to play turnover free football and limit the Buccaneers offensive chances.

If they can move the ball and score touchdowns, the Lions will be fine. The longer they let Tampa Bay stay in the football game, the better the chance there could be an upset.

Tampa Bay’s Offense Is Detroit’s Way Out

Tampa Bay ranks 24th in total offense this season at 305.8 yards per game, ninth worst in the NFL. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is questionable with a foot sprain and did not practice Wednesday. If he cannot play this week, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels would get the start for the Buccaneers. Daniels already has a road win over the Dallas Cowboys this season, per ESPN.

If Daniels were to start against the Lions, Detroit’s defense cannot take him for granted, and that is twice as true with Hutchinson out. This is a game that the Lions need to win convincingly before a Thanksgiving showdown against Ben Johnson and the Bears.

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