Schedule Leak: Detroit Lions Learn When They Will Face Kansas Chiefs in 2025

Jared Goff and the Lions will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on SNF in Week 6. It’s a rematch of their epic 2023 opener at Arrowhead Stadium.

TL;DR

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Detroit Lions will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 for a primetime showdown on Sunday Night Football. The matchup is scheduled to take place at Arrowhead Stadium, the same place where Detroit stunned the football world to open the 2023 season. This time, it’s under the lights — with playoff stakes, MVP-level quarterbacks, and a little revenge on the menu.

The Report

“Sources: The #Chiefs will host the #Lions in Week 6 on Sunday Night Football — in what should be an electric matchup between two of the NFL’s top teams.” — @Schultz_Report

It’s not just a big game — it’s must-see TV.

The Backstory: Revenge or Repeat?

The last time these two teams met, the Lions shocked the world.

In the 2023 NFL season opener, Detroit walked into Arrowhead, took down the defending champs, and set the tone for what would become a full-blown franchise resurgence.

Now? They’re heading back — but this time, Kansas City will be out for blood.

Lions finished 15–2 in 2024 , reaching the NFC Championship Game .

, reaching the . Chiefs went 1 5-2, won the AFC , but fell to the Eagles in the Super Bowl .

5-2, won the , but fell to the . Both teams are loaded, battle-tested, and hungry.

Key Matchups to Watch

Jared Goff vs. Patrick Mahomes

Goff is playing the best football of his career and is surrounded by a dynamic offense led by Amon-Ra St. Brown , Jahmyr Gibbs , and Sam LaPorta .

, , and . Mahomes remains the standard, with Andy Reid, Travis Kelce, and a young, fast defense backing him up.

Detroit’s Pass Rush vs. Mahomes’ Pocket Presence

With Aidan Hutchinson, Tyleik Williams, and Brian Branch attacking from all angles, expect Dan Campbell to bring the heat early and often.

Arrowhead vs. the Lions’ Swagger

Loudest stadium in football meets the most fearless team in the NFC. Expect fireworks.

Prime-Time Respect

Let’s be real — this isn’t the old Lions.

A Sunday night slot at Arrowhead means one thing: Detroit is here. And the NFL knows it.

For years, the Chiefs have been appointment television. Now, so are the Lions.

Key Takeaways

Lions at Chiefs set for Sunday Night Football in Week 6 , per Jordan Schultz.

set for , per Jordan Schultz. It’s a rematch of Detroit’s 2023 upset victory in Arrowhead.

Both teams finished 15-2 in 2024 and enter 2025 as Super Bowl contenders.

This game could be a Super Bowl preview — or at the very least, a playoff positioning showdown.

Bottom Line

The Lions wanted respect — and now they’ve got it.

Sunday Night Football. Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes. National spotlight. The NFL is sending a message loud and clear: Detroit belongs.

Now the only question is — can they do it again?