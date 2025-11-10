Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Opening Point Spread Revealed

The Detroit Lions are heading into Week 11 with momentum, but according to the oddsmakers, they’re still underdogs for their upcoming primetime showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

DraftKings Sportsbook dropped the early line, and Detroit opens as +1.5-point underdogs on the road against the defending Super Bowl champions. The Lions sit at 6-3 after stomping Washington 44-22 in Week 10, looking far more like the confident offensive machine fans expected heading into the season.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is 6-2 and still has their Week 10 matchup against Green Bay on Monday night.

Why the Lions Are Underdogs

A couple reasons stand out:

The Eagles are at home, and Lincoln Financial Field is one of the tougher environments in football..

Oddsmakers still give the benefit of the doubt to the reigning champs.

Still, Detroit’s offense showed major signs of life with Dan Campbell calling plays, and if they carry that rhythm into next week, the Lions could make this a statement game.

What’s at Stake

This isn’t just another NFC matchup, it’s a potential playoff preview.

A win would:

Put Detroit firmly back in the NFC’s top-tier conversation

Position them closer to challenging for a top seed

Reset national perception after some midseason doubts

It’s also a measuring-stick game, and everyone knows it.

Early Thoughts

+1.5 feels like a very reasonable line, maybe even a little friendly to Detroit, but one thing is certain: Lions vs. Eagles under the lights on Sunday Night Football is must-watch television.