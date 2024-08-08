Lions vs Giants Preseason Opener – How to Watch, Odds, and Predictions – Aug 8





Lions vs Giants! The NFL preseason gets a jolt of excitement with a Thursday night clash between the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. As the 2024 season looms large, both teams are eager to kick things off with a bang. The Lions, fresh off a promising 2023, are poised to build on their momentum, while the Giants, still stinging from a rough season, aim to bounce back in the post-Saquon Barkley era.

How to Watch the Lions vs Giants

Date: August 8, 2024

August 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Streaming: NFL+ or fuboTV

NFL+ or fuboTV Radio: Local broadcasts on WFAN (New York) and 97.1 The Ticket (Detroit)

Lions vs Giants Odds

Moneyline: Lions +158 | Giants -190

Lions +158 | Giants -190 Spread: Lions +3.5 (-115) | Giants -3.5 (-105)

Lions +3.5 (-115) | Giants -3.5 (-105) Total: Over/Under (34.5) Lions: Over (-110) Giants: Under (-110)

Over/Under (34.5)

(Odds provided by Caesars Sportsbook)

Predictions

The Detroit Lions come into this matchup with a seasoned roster and a strong 2023 under their belts, giving them a slight edge. However, preseason games are less about star power and more about depth and internal competition. The Giants, despite their recent struggles, are likely to show a more focused effort as they work through numerous position battles. This could give them an upper hand in what promises to be an intriguing contest.

Score Prediction: Giants 20, Lions 17

More Insights

The Lions will look to Jared Goff and his revamped receiving corps to make a splash right out of the gate. On the flip side, the Giants’ success will hinge on how quickly their new additions, particularly on the offensive line and in the backfield, gel together. Expect a game filled with experimentation as both teams test different lineups and strategies in preparation for the regular season.