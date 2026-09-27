Lions Face the First Turnover-Free Jets Since 1971

The New York Jets will be the road team on Sunday, Sept. 27, when the Lions vs. Jets Week 3 matchup kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field. New York and Detroit are both 1-1 on the season. The Lions have the 31st-ranked defense in the NFL through the first two games of the season, giving up 457.5 yards per game.

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The Jets offense has been a different story. New York has the 14th ranked offense in the league at 326.0 yards per game. Will the Jets offense be able to have its way in the third game of the season against the Lions?

New York Jets Have Zero Giveaways Through Two Games

Quarterback Geno Smith has looked comfortable in the Jets offense. He has completed 70.8% of his passes for 462 yards and one touchdown. The most important number for Smith is that he has zero interceptions.

This is unusual territory for a Jets organization now run by former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who ran Detroit’s defense from 2021 through 2024. Randy Lange of newyorkjets.com wrote:

“One thing that HC Aaron Glenn and OC Frank Reich’s offense has done flawlessly is hold onto the ball. QB Geno Smith has not thrown an interception in his 65 pass attempts. And Smith was debited with the only fumble, on a handoff/pitch mix up with Braelon Allen vs. the Packers, but Smith recovered the loose ball. This marks only the second time in franchise history that a Jets team has had no giveaways in its first two games of a season, and the first time in 55 years. The 1971 team, with future Pro Football Hall of Fame RB John Riggins in his first season in green and white and HOFer-to-be WR Don Maynard in his next-to-last season as a Jet, also opened with no turnovers in their first two games.”

Only Buffalo Has Matched the Streak

Lange also noted that the Jets and Bills are the only NFL teams that have not given the ball away this season. It is not a surprise to see the Buffalo Bills on that list, but it is a surprise to see the Jets. Detroit gave up 41 points at Buffalo in Week 2. The Lions defense cannot make New York’s offense look like Buffalo’s in Week 3.

Detroit’s Defense Will Decide the Lions vs. Jets Matchup

New York’s offense will look to keep protecting the ball against the Lions’ bad defense. Detroit’s defense will need to force turnovers against the Jets. If the Lions defense plays the way it did during the first two games of the season, Smith is going to be able to take care of the football and potentially go three straight games without a giveaway.

It is very hard for teams to not have a giveaway in the first three games of an NFL season. Detroit is the perfect defense for New York to face if it wants to keep protecting the football. The Lions need to force turnovers or they will be in another shootout.