Detroit Lions’ Week 1 Path Just Became More Favorable

The Detroit Lions will open the 2026 regular season against a New Orleans Saints defense missing one of its most important interior pieces.

Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a torn ACL during training camp, according to head coach Kellen Moore. The injury removes a former first-round pick from New Orleans’ defensive front before the Saints visit Ford Field in Week 1.

There is nothing positive about a player losing an entire season to injury. From a football standpoint, though, Bresee’s absence changes an opening matchup that already carried major importance for Detroit.

Bryan Bresee Leaves Major Hole in Saints Defense

Bresee had developed into a full-time starter for New Orleans.

The 24-year-old started all 15 games he played in 2025, finishing with 37 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and one forced fumble. Across three NFL seasons, he has recorded 14.5 sacks and 31 quarterback hits.

Those numbers do not tell the entire story.

At 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, Bresee gave New Orleans an athletic interior defender capable of creating pressure without needing to come off the field on early downs. Replacing that combination of size, experience and pass-rush ability will not be simple.

Detroit is scheduled to host New Orleans at Ford Field on Sept. 13 in the regular-season opener.

Lions Offensive Line Catches a Break

The Lions still have to prove they can control the line of scrimmage.

Bresee’s absence should make that assignment more manageable, especially for Detroit’s interior offensive line. The Saints must now reshuffle their defensive tackle rotation and find another source of inside pressure before facing Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs.

An offense with Detroit’s weapons becomes much harder to contain when Goff can step comfortably into the pocket and Gibbs has clean lanes between the tackles.

Bresee would have been one of the players New Orleans counted on to disrupt both.

His injury does not guarantee anything for the Lions. Week 1 games can get strange quickly, and the Saints still have several weeks to adjust their defensive plan.

It does remove one proven obstacle.

Detroit Cannot Afford to Take Week 1 Lightly

The Lions will be expected to win their opener at home, particularly with New Orleans losing a starting defensive tackle before August is over.

That expectation can become dangerous.

Detroit is coming off a disappointing 2025 season and cannot afford another slow start. Losing to an undermanned Saints team at Ford Field would create immediate pressure before a difficult Week 2 trip to Buffalo.

The path may have become a little clearer. The responsibility to take advantage of it belongs to the Lions.

Bottom Line

Bryan Bresee’s torn ACL is a brutal setback for the player and a major loss for the Saints defense.

For Detroit, it removes one of New Orleans’ top interior defenders from the Week 1 matchup at Ford Field. The Lions should have a better opportunity to protect Jared Goff, establish Jahmyr Gibbs and control the middle of the field.

It makes the opener more favorable.

Detroit still has to finish the job.