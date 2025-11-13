Detroit Lions Injury Roller Coaster: Stars Out, Stars In as Week 11 Showdown Looms

The Detroit Lions hit the practice field again on Wednesday as they begin full prep for their massive Week 11 showdown with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. And while there was plenty of good news, there were also a few eyebrow-raising absences that fans will be watching closely throughout the week.

According to a report from Kory Woods, several key players were not visible during the open portion of practice, including multiple starters on both sides of the ball.

Let’s break it all down.

Several Key Lions Missing From Wednesday’s Practice

The Lions are heading into their biggest game of the season, and they’re doing it while juggling some significant injuries.

Sources say the following players were not spotted at today’s session:

Sam LaPorta (back)

Terrion Arnold (concussion)

Kerby Joseph (knee)

Pat O’Connor (knee)

None of these are small names, but two in particular jump off the page.

LaPorta, who has taken a massive leap forward in Dan Campbell’s run-heavy, smash-mouth version of the offense, has been battling a back issue. Backs can be touchy, and the Lions aren’t taking chances with one of the best two-way tight ends in the league.

Arnold, meanwhile, remains in concussion protocol. He’s been a game-changer in Year 2 and is coming off his best stretch of football before the injury. With the Eagles on deck, the Lions would love to have him available.

Kerby Joseph’s knee injury is also one to monitor closely. He and Brian Branch have become one of the most electric safety duos in football, and losing Joseph for a primetime game would be a massive defensive shake-up.

Aidan Hutchinson Returns — And He Says He’s Ready

Here’s the good news: Aidan Hutchinson was back.

The Lions’ star edge rusher missed Tuesday’s session with an elbow injury, but he returned today, backing up everything he said when speaking to reporters earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Hutchinson brushed off any concern and made it clear he’s playing Sunday night.

“We’ll be good though. Just a little bump in the road but we’re good.”

“Upper body… I don’t even know,” he joked.

And when asked if he was worried about missing the game:

“Not at all.”

That’s the kind of energy Lions fans needed going into a battle with Jalen Hurts, and the kind of energy this entire roster feeds off.

More Positive News: Multiple Lions Return to Action

Along with Hutchinson, three more familiar faces were back on the practice field:

Penei Sewell (ankle)

Brock Wright (ankle)

Sione Vaki (ankle)

Sewell’s return is massive. He’s the heartbeat of the offensive line and one of the most dominant tackles in football. With Philadelphia’s pass rush looming, having Sewell healthy again is a game-changer.

Wright’s return gives Detroit a little more stability at tight end while LaPorta nurses his back.

And Vaki, one of the Lions’ most Swiss-army-knife weapons, continues progressing toward a full workload.

This week feels like a roller coaster, but the Lions got back several starters who are critical to their identity.

The Big Picture

The Lions are 6-3.

The Eagles are 7-2.

And everyone knows what’s at stake this week.

Detroit has been fighting through injuries all season, and somehow, Dan Campbell’s squad keeps finding ways to stabilize, reload, and punch back harder.

Missing LaPorta or Arnold would hurt… but getting Hutchinson and Sewell back for a primetime game in Philly?

That’s huge.

Keep an eye on Thursday and Friday’s reports. Those will tell us everything.