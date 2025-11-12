Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Week 11 Report Includes Major Concerns

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for one of their biggest games of the season, a prime-time showdown against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

At 6-3, Dan Campbell’s squad enters Week 11 riding momentum after a dominant win over Washington, while the 7-2 Eagles continue to look like one of the NFC’s toughest teams behind Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.

Now, the focus shifts to the health of key players as the Lions release their initial Week 11 injury report.

Lions Release Initial Injury Report

The first practice of the week offered a glimpse into where Detroit stands health-wise heading into the matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. While several players are nursing minor injuries, the team hopes to enter Sunday night as close to full strength as possible.

As you can see below, Terrion Arnold, Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph, Sam LaPorta, Penei Sewell, Sione Vaki, and Brock Wright are listed as NP (No Practice).

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status Terrion Arnold CB concussion NP Aidan Hutchinson EDGE elbow NP Kerby Joseph S knee NP Sam LaPorta TE back NP Penei Sewell T ankle NP Sione Vaki RB ankle NP Brock Wright TE ankle NP Marcus Davenport EDGE shoulder LP Taylor Decker T shoulder LP Miles Frazier G knee LP Graham Glasgow C back LP Pat O’Connor DL knee LP Josh Paschal EDGE back LP Jacob Saylors RB back LP D.J. Reed CB hamstring LP Malcolm Rodriguez LB knee FP

The Road Ahead

Detroit will travel to Philadelphia later this week for a game that could carry major NFC playoff implications. A win would pull the Lions even with the Eagles in the standings and strengthen their bid for the conference’s top seed.

Expect Dan Campbell and his staff to keep a close eye on player availability as the week progresses, especially along the offensive line and in the secondary — two areas that have been tested in recent weeks.

The Bottom Line

Sunday night’s game is the kind of measuring-stick matchup the Lions have been building toward. Staying healthy through the week will be critical if they want to go toe-to-toe with a team that’s been the NFC’s standard for the past two seasons.

Updates to the injury report will be posted throughout the week as Detroit prepares for its prime-time clash in Philly.