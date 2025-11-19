fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Week 12 Report Could Spell Trouble for Lions

Detroit Lions Injury Report Week 4 Detroit Lions Injury Report Week 5 Detroit Lions Week 6 Injury Report Detroit Lions Week 7 Injury Report Detroit Lions Week 9 injury report Detroit Lions Week 10 injury report Detroit Lions Week 11 injury report Detroit Lions Week 1 Detroit Lions Week 11 injury report injury report
View Comments

The Detroit Lions officially released their initial Week 12 injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants at Ford Field. Detroit enters the week looking to rebound after a physical loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and this first report gives the earliest snapshot of who’s trending up, who’s trending down, and who remains in limbo.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Week 4 Detroit Lions Injury Report Week 5 Detroit Lions Week 6 Injury Report Detroit Lions Week 7 Injury Report Detroit Lions Week 9 injury report Detroit Lions Week 10 injury report Detroit Lions Week 11 injury report Detroit Lions Week 1 Detroit Lions Week 11 injury report injury report

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Here is the Lions injury report, which was just released moments ago:

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame status
Terrion ArnoldCBconcussionNP
Brian BranchStoeNP
Taylor DeckerTshoulderNP
Kerby JosephSkneeNP
Penei SewellTankleNP
Marcus DavenportEDGEshoulderLP
Graham GlasgowCkneeLP
Josh PaschalEDGEbackLP
Tate RatledgeGkneeLP
D.J. ReedCBhamstringLP
Isaac TeSlaaWRobliqueLP
Sione VakiRBankleLP
Brock WrightTEankleLP
Miles FrazierOLkneeFP
Kalif RaymondWRcrampingFP
Malcolm RodriguezLBkneeFP
Jacob SaylorsRBbackFP

*Practice designations are based on estimations

The Detroit Lions opened Week 12 with five starters listed as non-participants, including Terrion Arnold (concussion), Brian Branch (toe), Taylor Decker (shoulder), Kerby Joseph (knee), and Penei Sewell (ankle).

Detroit had a large group of limited participants, featuring Marcus Davenport, Graham Glasgow, Josh Paschal, Tate Ratledge, D.J. Reed, Isaac TeSlaa, Sione Vaki, and Brock Wright.

Four players were listed as full participants: Miles Frazier, Kalif Raymond (cramping), Malcolm Rodriguez, and Jacob Saylors.

Bottom Line

Following their 16-9 loss to the Eagles, the Lions would be out of the playoffs if they were to start today. That said, the they have a golden opportunity to get back in the win column on Sunday against the Giants before they shift their focus to their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments