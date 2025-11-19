Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Week 12 Report Could Spell Trouble for Lions

The Detroit Lions officially released their initial Week 12 injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants at Ford Field. Detroit enters the week looking to rebound after a physical loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and this first report gives the earliest snapshot of who’s trending up, who’s trending down, and who remains in limbo.

Detroit Lions Injury Report

Here is the Lions injury report, which was just released moments ago:

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game status Terrion Arnold CB concussion NP Brian Branch S toe NP Taylor Decker T shoulder NP Kerby Joseph S knee NP Penei Sewell T ankle NP Marcus Davenport EDGE shoulder LP Graham Glasgow C knee LP Josh Paschal EDGE back LP Tate Ratledge G knee LP D.J. Reed CB hamstring LP Isaac TeSlaa WR oblique LP Sione Vaki RB ankle LP Brock Wright TE ankle LP Miles Frazier OL knee FP Kalif Raymond WR cramping FP Malcolm Rodriguez LB knee FP Jacob Saylors RB back FP

*Practice designations are based on estimations

The Detroit Lions opened Week 12 with five starters listed as non-participants, including Terrion Arnold (concussion), Brian Branch (toe), Taylor Decker (shoulder), Kerby Joseph (knee), and Penei Sewell (ankle).

Detroit had a large group of limited participants, featuring Marcus Davenport, Graham Glasgow, Josh Paschal, Tate Ratledge, D.J. Reed, Isaac TeSlaa, Sione Vaki, and Brock Wright.

Four players were listed as full participants: Miles Frazier, Kalif Raymond (cramping), Malcolm Rodriguez, and Jacob Saylors.

Bottom Line

Following their 16-9 loss to the Eagles, the Lions would be out of the playoffs if they were to start today. That said, the they have a golden opportunity to get back in the win column on Sunday against the Giants before they shift their focus to their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Green Bay Packers.