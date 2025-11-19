Detroit Lions Injury Report: Initial Week 12 Report Could Spell Trouble for Lions

The Detroit Lions officially released their initial Week 12 injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants at Ford Field. Detroit enters the week looking to rebound after a physical loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and this first report gives the earliest snapshot of who’s trending up, who’s trending down, and who remains in limbo.
Detroit Lions Injury Report
Here is the Lions injury report, which was just released moments ago:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Wednesday*
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game status
|Terrion Arnold
|CB
|concussion
|NP
|Brian Branch
|S
|toe
|NP
|Taylor Decker
|T
|shoulder
|NP
|Kerby Joseph
|S
|knee
|NP
|Penei Sewell
|T
|ankle
|NP
|Marcus Davenport
|EDGE
|shoulder
|LP
|Graham Glasgow
|C
|knee
|LP
|Josh Paschal
|EDGE
|back
|LP
|Tate Ratledge
|G
|knee
|LP
|D.J. Reed
|CB
|hamstring
|LP
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|oblique
|LP
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|ankle
|LP
|Brock Wright
|TE
|ankle
|LP
|Miles Frazier
|OL
|knee
|FP
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|cramping
|FP
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|LB
|knee
|FP
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|back
|FP
*Practice designations are based on estimations
The Detroit Lions opened Week 12 with five starters listed as non-participants, including Terrion Arnold (concussion), Brian Branch (toe), Taylor Decker (shoulder), Kerby Joseph (knee), and Penei Sewell (ankle).
Detroit had a large group of limited participants, featuring Marcus Davenport, Graham Glasgow, Josh Paschal, Tate Ratledge, D.J. Reed, Isaac TeSlaa, Sione Vaki, and Brock Wright.
Four players were listed as full participants: Miles Frazier, Kalif Raymond (cramping), Malcolm Rodriguez, and Jacob Saylors.
Bottom Line
Following their 16-9 loss to the Eagles, the Lions would be out of the playoffs if they were to start today. That said, the they have a golden opportunity to get back in the win column on Sunday against the Giants before they shift their focus to their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Green Bay Packers.