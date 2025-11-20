Detroit Lions Injury Report: 2 Key Starters Miss Practice on Thursday

The Detroit Lions have released their Thursday injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the New York Giants, and as expected, several names from Wednesday remain on the list. Detroit entered the week a little banged up on both sides of the ball, so today’s participation levels offer the next big clue about who might actually suit up at Ford Field.

Thursday Injury Report

Player Position Injury Wednesday* Thursday Friday Game status Terrion Arnold CB concussion NP NP Kerby Joseph S knee NP NP Brian Branch S toe NP LP Taylor Decker T shoulder NP LP Marcus Davenport EDGE shoulder LP LP Graham Glasgow C knee LP LP Josh Paschal EDGE back LP LP Tate Ratledge G knee LP LP D.J. Reed CB hamstring LP LP Penei Sewell T ankle NP LP Isaac TeSlaa WR oblique LP LP Sione Vaki RB ankle LP LP Khalil Dorsey CB wrist not listed FP Miles Frazier OL knee FP FP Malcolm Rodriguez LB knee FP FP Jacob Saylors RB back FP FP Brock Wright TE ankle LP FP

The Lions’ Thursday injury report showed a bit of movement, but several key starters remain question marks heading into Week 12. Terrion Arnold and Kerby Joseph remained out for the second straight day with concussion and knee issues, while Brian Branch, Taylor Decker, and Penei Sewell all upgraded from DNP to limited, a positive sign for Sunday. Most of Detroit’s banged-up rotation players, including Marcus Davenport, Graham Glasgow, Josh Paschal, Tate Ratledge, D.J. Reed, Isaac TeSlaa, Sione Vaki, and Brock Wright, continued practicing in some capacity. Meanwhile, Khalil Dorsey returned as a full participant, joining Miles Frazier, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Jacob Saylors, all of whom remained full-go. The final game statuses will come on Friday, but the gradual upward trend is encouraging for a team trying to get healthy fast.

What’s Next

The Lions will practice again Friday, with the final official game status designations (Questionable, Doubtful, Out) landing shortly after. Sunday’s matchup with the Giants kicks off a three-game homestand that Detroit badly needs to take advantage of.