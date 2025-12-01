Detroit Lions Release Initial Week 14 Injury Report

The Detroit Lions are officially on a short week, and Monday’s initial injury report ahead of Thursday Night Football vs. the Dallas Cowboys isn’t exactly a soothing sight for anxious fans. With the team sitting at 7–5 and desperately needing a bounce-back performance, the early Week 14 list features several key starters — including multiple offensive playmakers.

Here’s a breakdown of where things stand as the Lions begin preparation for their primetime matchup.

Big Names Missing From Monday’s Practice

Four players are listed as NP (No Practice):

Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) – NP

– NP Kalif Raymond (ankle) – NP

– NP Brock Wright (neck) – NP

– NP Terrion Arnold (shoulder) – NP

St. Brown and Raymond both missed Thanksgiving with ankle injuries (St. Brown left the game early), while Wright continues to deal with a concerning neck issue. Arnold, who just returned last week from an injury, appears to have suffered a setback.

Detroit will have just two more walkthrough-style practices to determine availability before Thursday.

Limited Participants Headlined by Kerby Joseph’s Return

Eight players were listed as limited, including several crucial starters:

Brian Branch (toe/ankle) – LP

– LP Taylor Decker (shoulder) – LP

– LP Graham Glasgow (knee) – LP

– LP Kerby Joseph (knee) – LP

– LP Sione Vaki (thumb) – LP

– LP Shane Zylstra (knee) – LP

The biggest news here is Kerby Joseph, who practiced with a knee brace and went through individual drills. Joseph has missed six straight games, and Dan Campbell admitted this week that the knee “may not ever fully go away,” but strengthening and stabilizing it could allow him to return.

Tight end Shane Zylstra also had his 21-day practice window opened after missing time since Week 2 with a knee injury.

Full Week 14 Injury Report (Monday)

Player Position Injury Monday Terrion Arnold CB shoulder NP Kalif Raymond WR ankle NP Amon-Ra St. Brown WR ankle NP Brock Wright TE neck NP Brian Branch DB toe/ankle LP Taylor Decker T shoulder LP Graham Glasgow OL knee LP Kerby Joseph S knee LP Sione Vaki RB thumb LP Shane Zylstra TE knee LP

It’s only the first report of the week, but the Lions are clearly banged up, especially at wide receiver and tight end. Whether Amon-Ra St. Brown can play appears to be a true game-day decision, and Detroit may once again rely on Jameson Williams, Tom Kennedy, and Isaac TeSlaa to carry the passing game if the Pro Bowler can’t go.

Defensively, getting Kerby Joseph back would be a massive lift, especially against a Dallas offense built to test secondaries.

Updates will come Tuesday and Wednesday, but for now, the Lions head into Week 14 with more questions than answers.