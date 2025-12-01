4 Players Not Spotted at Detroit Lions Practice

The Detroit Lions were back on the field Monday afternoon as they begin their short-week prep for Thursday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, and the early practice report wasn’t exactly encouraging.

According to Justin Rogers, several players were not spotted during the portion of practice open to the media, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brock Wright, Kalif Raymond, and Terrion Arnold. All four players are dealing with injuries that have threatened their Week 14 availability, and their absence on Monday doesn’t help the optimism heading into Detroit’s biggest game of the season.

There was, however, a bit of good news.

Kerby Joseph Back on the Field — Knee Brace and All

Safety Kerby Joseph, who has missed six straight games with a knee injury, was out there participating in individual drills while wearing a brace on his left knee. Earlier in the day, Joseph wiped his entire social-media presence, deleting his X account and clearing Instagram, but his return to practice is at least a sign of progress.

Dan Campbell has already said Joseph’s knee pain “may not ever fully go away,” but strengthening and stabilizing the joint is the key to getting him back on the field.

Shane Zylstra’s Practice Window Opens

The Lions also activated tight end Shane Zylstra’s 21-day practice window. Zylstra has been out since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Bears, and his potential return couldn’t come at a better time with Sam LaPorta out for the season and Brock Wright still sidelined.

Short Week, Big Stakes

With Detroit fighting for its playoff life and a must-win matchup looming in just a few days, Tuesday and Wednesday’s injury updates will likely determine how realistic it is for the Lions to field something close to a full lineup.

For now, it’s a mixed bag, some encouraging signs, some concerning absences, and a whole lot hinging on the next 48 hours.