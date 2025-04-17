Brad Holmes Confirms Plan for Wide Receiver Position

Brad Holmes said the Lions are very happy with their current group of wide receivers, but they’re still looking to add more youth and depth through the draft or free agency.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes echoed recent comments made by head coach Dan Campbell about wanting more youth at the position.

“It’s kind of like we talk about corner, you really can’t never have enough of them and obviously receiver [it’s similar],” Holmes said. “Now the only thing about receiver is that I always felt like receiver’s probably one of the more voluminous positions in each draft.”

That depth, Holmes noted, makes it easier to find players not just during the NFL Draft, but in the veteran free agent market afterward as well.

Brad Holmes makes himself very clear Brad Holmes Attends Alabama Pro Day Detroit Lions Detroit Lions Can Create Cap Space

Happy With the Core, But Still Room to Grow

The Lions return their top four wideouts from 2024: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, and Kalif Raymond. And while that group showed plenty of explosiveness, Holmes was candid in saying the team still wants to inject some fresh legs.

“We’re happy with the guys that we have—very happy with the guys that we have. But obviously it’d be great to get one.”It’s worth noting that St. Brown is the only one of those four who’s currently under contract beyond 2025. Williams is expected to have his fifth-year option picked up this spring, but the long-term future of the position group is still taking shape.

The Bottom Line

Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell love their current core, but the Detroit Lions are clearly preparing for the future at wide receiver. Whether it’s through the draft or post-draft free agency, expect the Lions to bring in at least one more pass-catcher to stir up some healthy competition—and possibly emerge as a long-term weapon for Jared Goff and this high-powered offense.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Bryce Underwood Tony Alford Michigan Basketball Michigan Football brings 8 recruits Michigan reveals uniform combo Michigan Football CB Amorion Walker Michigan Football Michigan Football Coach Sherrone Moore Michigan Football Spring Game Michigan DB Keon Sabb Michigan Basketball Loses Oliver Nkamhoua Michigan basketball hires Dusty May Cole Cabana Brady Hart
Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
Todd McLellan
Todd McLellan Sends Strong Message to Red Wings Following Loss to Panthers
Detroit Lions 2025 NFL Draft strategy
Full 2025 Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft by Dane Brugler Revealed
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Shot Down by NFL Owners