Brad Holmes Confirms Plan for Wide Receiver Position

Brad Holmes said the Lions are very happy with their current group of wide receivers, but they’re still looking to add more youth and depth through the draft or free agency.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes echoed recent comments made by head coach Dan Campbell about wanting more youth at the position.

“It’s kind of like we talk about corner, you really can’t never have enough of them and obviously receiver [it’s similar],” Holmes said. “Now the only thing about receiver is that I always felt like receiver’s probably one of the more voluminous positions in each draft.”

That depth, Holmes noted, makes it easier to find players not just during the NFL Draft, but in the veteran free agent market afterward as well.

Happy With the Core, But Still Room to Grow

The Lions return their top four wideouts from 2024: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Tim Patrick, and Kalif Raymond. And while that group showed plenty of explosiveness, Holmes was candid in saying the team still wants to inject some fresh legs.

“We’re happy with the guys that we have—very happy with the guys that we have. But obviously it’d be great to get one.”It’s worth noting that St. Brown is the only one of those four who’s currently under contract beyond 2025. Williams is expected to have his fifth-year option picked up this spring, but the long-term future of the position group is still taking shape.

The Bottom Line

Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell love their current core, but the Detroit Lions are clearly preparing for the future at wide receiver. Whether it’s through the draft or post-draft free agency, expect the Lions to bring in at least one more pass-catcher to stir up some healthy competition—and possibly emerge as a long-term weapon for Jared Goff and this high-powered offense.