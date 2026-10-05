The Detroit Lions had plenty of opportunities to escape Charlotte with a win Sunday night. Instead, they left with considerably more questions than answers.

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Detroit fell 32-26 to the Carolina Panthers, dropping to 2-2 after a night in which the Lions produced 452 yards of offense but couldn’t consistently finish drives or stop Carolina. The Panthers piled up 445 yards themselves, and Detroit has now surrendered at least 30 points in three of its first four games.

There were still some impressive individual performances buried inside the loss. There were also several performances and developments the Lions would probably like to forget.

WINNER: Jameson Williams

This was much more like the Jameson Williams Detroit expected to see in 2026. Williams finished with six catches for 102 yards, giving him his first 100-yard receiving performance of the season after a relatively quiet opening three weeks.

More importantly, Williams once again demonstrated how dangerous Detroit becomes when it can get him involved beyond simply using him as a decoy. Jared Goff repeatedly pushed the football downfield Sunday, and Williams finally started cashing in on some of those opportunities.

LOSER: Kelvin Sheppard

There is no way around this one. Detroit’s defense has become the biggest concern surrounding this football team, and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is going to take plenty of heat after another ugly performance.

Carolina entered the game missing multiple offensive pieces, yet Bryce Young completed 29 of 41 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns without turning the football over. The Panthers finished with 445 yards and 28 first downs, continuing a troubling start for a Detroit defense that was already struggling badly on third down entering Sunday night.

This isn’t one bad night anymore. As we noted during Sunday night’s game, even former Lions cornerback Darius Slay took to social media to call out how poorly Detroit’s defense was playing.

WINNER: Isaac TeSlaa

Isaac TeSlaa continues to make a pretty convincing argument for more opportunities. The second-year receiver caught four passes for 95 yards, including a huge 57-yard reception that set up a Detroit field goal in the third quarter.

TeSlaa averaged nearly 24 yards per reception and provided another legitimate vertical option alongside Williams. For an offense loaded with established weapons, TeSlaa is quickly becoming difficult to keep off the field.

LOSER: Detroit’s Run Defense

Chuba Hubbard didn’t merely have a productive night. He controlled stretches of the football game.

Hubbard rushed 20 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry while helping Carolina possess the football for more than 33 minutes. Detroit knew Carolina needed to lean on its remaining offensive weapons because of injuries, and the Lions still couldn’t consistently get Hubbard on the ground.

That is especially concerning for a defense built to be physical up front. When opponents can run the football efficiently and attack Detroit’s secondary, there aren’t many comfortable answers left.

WINNER: Jake Bates

Jake Bates did everything the Lions asked him to do Sunday night. Unfortunately, they asked him to do it far too often.

Bates connected on all four of his field-goal attempts, including kicks from 54, 43, 41 and 26 yards, while also making both extra points. His leg kept Detroit within striking distance on a night when too many promising possessions stalled before reaching the end zone.

Bates has become the kind of weapon Detroit can trust from serious distance. Sunday night was another reminder of that.

LOSER: Detroit’s Red-Zone Offense

Putting up 452 yards usually gives an NFL offense a pretty good chance to win. Settling for four field goals is how you turn all those yards into a six-point loss.

Detroit moved the football throughout the night, but the Lions scored only two touchdowns despite Goff throwing for 412 yards. The difference between productive offense and winning offense was painfully obvious Sunday, because Carolina repeatedly turned its best possessions into touchdowns while Detroit too often sent Bates onto the field.

The Lions came into this matchup averaging exactly 31 points through three games, something we highlighted while examining Drew Petzing’s developing offense. That streak ended Sunday, and the inability to finish drives was a major reason why.

WINNER: Sam LaPorta

Sam LaPorta delivered his most productive receiving performance of the young season when Detroit desperately needed somebody to help fuel a comeback. He caught eight passes for 84 yards and scored on an eight-yard reception with 3:38 remaining to pull Detroit within six.

That touchdown gave the Lions one final opportunity to steal the game after the defense forced a punt. Detroit couldn’t finish the comeback, but LaPorta’s performance was an encouraging sign as his role continues to evolve in Petzing’s offense.

LOSER: Detroit’s Secondary

Tetairoa McMillan absolutely shredded the Lions.

Carolina’s young receiver caught 14 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, repeatedly finding space against a Detroit secondary that simply couldn’t solve him. Even worse, Detroit entered the game knowing Carolina would be without Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette, meaning McMillan wasn’t exactly a secret.

The Lions also lost Rock Ya-Sin to a hamstring injury during the game, potentially creating another depth problem at an already vulnerable position. Detroit had D.J. Reed available despite his rib injury, but having its veteran cornerback active wasn’t nearly enough to prevent Young and McMillan from taking over the game.

WINNER: Jared Goff’s Toughness

The box score isn’t perfect, but Goff gave Detroit a chance.

Goff completed 32 of 52 passes for 412 yards and a touchdown without throwing an interception. He kept attacking while Detroit chased the game and eventually got the football back at his own 13-yard line with just over two minutes remaining and an opportunity to engineer a game-winning touchdown drive.

It didn’t happen, and Goff will undoubtedly want the final possession back. But throwing for more than 400 yards without committing a turnover is hardly the primary reason Detroit lost this football game.

LOSER: Dan Campbell and the Lions’ Discipline

Nine penalties for 67 yards aren’t automatically fatal. When you’re already struggling defensively and repeatedly settling for field goals, however, giving away additional yards and downs becomes considerably harder to survive.

Campbell didn’t hide from that afterward. He put Detroit’s continuing discipline problems directly on himself and said he intends to get them corrected, a message he delivered forcefully following the loss.

That’s exactly what a head coach should say. Now comes the part that matters.

Detroit is 2-2, so nobody needs to start digging a grave for the 2026 season after four games. But the Lions have allowed 30-plus points three times, their defense just got carved apart by Carolina, and the offense wasted enough opportunities Sunday night to turn 452 yards into only 26 points.

There are good football players all over this roster.

Right now, they aren’t playing enough good football.