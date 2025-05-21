Detroit Lions Withdraw Playoff Reseeding Proposal at NFL Owners Meeting

The bold move won’t move forward.
The Detroit Lions have officially withdrawn their playoff reseeding proposal, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The proposal, which sought to rank postseason teams based purely on record — regardless of division title — will no longer be up for vote at this week’s NFL owners meetings.
Lions withdrew their playoff reseeding proposal. pic.twitter.com/mpASLGoTfn— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2025
Why it matters
The Lions’ proposal was widely seen as an effort to reward regular-season excellence over divisional hierarchy. Had it been in place last season, Detroit would have faced a lower-seeded Rams team instead of the Commanders in the Divisional Round. The rule would have replaced the current system, which gives automatic home-field preference to division winners.
What the proposal aimed to do
As outlined in 2025 Bylaw Proposal No. 4, the Lions suggested:
- Reseeding playoff teams based on overall record after each round.
- Prioritizing best win-loss-tied records over divisional status.
- Eliminating current tiebreaker rules that favor division champions.
What’s next?
While the proposal had its supporters, the Lions ultimately decided not to pursue a vote — possibly due to expected resistance from teams that regularly benefit from weaker divisions. NFL decision-makers may revisit the topic in future offseasons.
The Bottom Line
The Detroit Lions made a bold attempt to reshape the playoff format and prioritize competitive fairness. Although their plan won’t be implemented this year, the conversation about seeding reform is far from over.