Detroit Lions Withdraw Playoff Reseeding Proposal at NFL Owners Meeting

Well, this is interesting. The Detroit Lions have had a change of heart.

The bold move won’t move forward.

The Detroit Lions have officially withdrawn their playoff reseeding proposal, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The proposal, which sought to rank postseason teams based purely on record — regardless of division title — will no longer be up for vote at this week’s NFL owners meetings.

Why it matters

The Lions’ proposal was widely seen as an effort to reward regular-season excellence over divisional hierarchy. Had it been in place last season, Detroit would have faced a lower-seeded Rams team instead of the Commanders in the Divisional Round. The rule would have replaced the current system, which gives automatic home-field preference to division winners.

What the proposal aimed to do

As outlined in 2025 Bylaw Proposal No. 4, the Lions suggested:

  • Reseeding playoff teams based on overall record after each round.
  • Prioritizing best win-loss-tied records over divisional status.
  • Eliminating current tiebreaker rules that favor division champions.
What’s next?

While the proposal had its supporters, the Lions ultimately decided not to pursue a vote — possibly due to expected resistance from teams that regularly benefit from weaker divisions. NFL decision-makers may revisit the topic in future offseasons.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions made a bold attempt to reshape the playoff format and prioritize competitive fairness. Although their plan won’t be implemented this year, the conversation about seeding reform is far from over.

