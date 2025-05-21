Detroit Lions Withdraw Playoff Reseeding Proposal at NFL Owners Meeting

Well, this is interesting. The Detroit Lions have had a change of heart.

The bold move won’t move forward.

The Detroit Lions have officially withdrawn their playoff reseeding proposal, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The proposal, which sought to rank postseason teams based purely on record — regardless of division title — will no longer be up for vote at this week’s NFL owners meetings.

Why it matters

The Lions’ proposal was widely seen as an effort to reward regular-season excellence over divisional hierarchy. Had it been in place last season, Detroit would have faced a lower-seeded Rams team instead of the Commanders in the Divisional Round. The rule would have replaced the current system, which gives automatic home-field preference to division winners.

What the proposal aimed to do

As outlined in 2025 Bylaw Proposal No. 4, the Lions suggested:

Reseeding playoff teams based on overall record after each round.

Prioritizing best win-loss-tied records over divisional status.

over divisional status. Eliminating current tiebreaker rules that favor division champions.

What’s next?

While the proposal had its supporters, the Lions ultimately decided not to pursue a vote — possibly due to expected resistance from teams that regularly benefit from weaker divisions. NFL decision-makers may revisit the topic in future offseasons.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions made a bold attempt to reshape the playoff format and prioritize competitive fairness. Although their plan won’t be implemented this year, the conversation about seeding reform is far from over.