Lions WR Jameson Williams Fined For Antics vs. Bears

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has been fined for his unsportsmanlike conduct during the team's Week 16 victory over the Chicago Bears. The NFL slapped Williams with an $11,255 fine for taunting after a catch along the sidelines, which led to a penalty during the game.

Despite the fine, Williams had a stellar performance, finishing with a career-high 143 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, helping the Lions secure a dominant 34-17 win.

With the fine behind him, Williams and the Lions now turn their attention to their highly anticipated NFC Championship Game rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, where they hope to continue their strong playoff push.