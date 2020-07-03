41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, July 3, 2020
List of approved social justice messages for the back of NBA jerseys

Detroit Pistons News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to reports, the NBA and NBPA have agreed to a list of phrases and statements that can go on players’ jerseys when the league resumes its season in Orlando.

The list of the approved terms, according to theScore,includes Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can’t Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Si Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am a Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor.

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

