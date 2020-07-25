List of NFL player safety guidelines released

NFL Training Camps are scheduled to open next week, and the League has put in place several specific safety protocols in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Per multiple sources, the deal specifically prohibits players from engaging in certain behaviors this season,” per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “Players cannot attend indoor night clubs, indoor bars (except to pickup food), indoor house parties (with 15 or more people), indoor concerts, professional sporting events, or indoor church services that allow attendance above 25 percent of capacity.”

Any player who violates these guidelines will be fined. Additionally, any player who violates the guidelines and later tests positive for the virus will not be paid for any games they miss, and future

guaruntees in their contracts would be terminated.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia health commissioner Thomas Farley wasn’t optimistic about fans being allowed to attend games this season.

“I do think that games can be played with the kind of safety precautions that they’re proposing,” Farley said, per the Inquirer. “I do not think that they can have spectators at those games. There’s no way for them to be safe having a crowd there,” Farley said. “I can’t say what the plans are for the league, but from a safety perspective, they can play games but not [have] crowds.”

