41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, July 25, 2020
type here...

List of NFL player safety guidelines released

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker
NFL: Super Bowl LI-Houston Host Committee Handoff Ceremony
Feb 6, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the Houston Super Bowl LI Host Committee Handoff Ceremony at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Training Camps are scheduled to open next week, and the League has put in place several specific safety protocols in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“Per multiple sources, the deal specifically prohibits players from engaging in certain behaviors this season,” per Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. “Players cannot attend indoor night clubs, indoor bars (except to pickup food), indoor house parties (with 15 or more people), indoor concerts, professional sporting events, or indoor church services that allow attendance above 25 percent of capacity.”

Any player who violates these guidelines will be fined. Additionally, any player who violates the guidelines and later tests positive for the virus will not be paid for any games they miss, and future
guaruntees in their contracts would be terminated.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia health commissioner Thomas Farley wasn’t optimistic about fans being allowed to attend games this season.

“I do think that games can be played with the kind of safety precautions that they’re proposing,” Farley said, per the Inquirer. “I do not think that they can have spectators at those games. There’s no way for them to be safe having a crowd there,” Farley said. “I can’t say what the plans are for the league, but from a safety perspective, they can play games but not [have] crowds.”

– – Quotes via Brad Crawford of The Michigan Insider Link

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

List of NFL player safety guidelines released

Michael Whitaker - 0
NFL Training Camps are scheduled to open next week, and the League has put in place several specific safety protocols in an effort to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

DSN’s countdown of the top celebrity Detroit Red Wings fans: No. 7

Michael Whitaker - 0
As one of the most popular and well known NHL franchises, it isn't any surprise that the Detroit Red Wings have fans from every...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

The case for Chris Osgood’s place in the Hockey Hall of Fame

Michael Whitaker - 0
There's been a debate amongst Detroit Red Wings fans since the man simply known by the affectionate moniker of "Ozzie" decided to hang up...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Matthew Boyd takes full responsibility for Detroit Tigers Opening Day debacle

Don Drysdale - 0
Matthew Boyd was fired up to get the Opening Day start for the Detroit Tigers but that fire may be part of what ended...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif becomes first NFL player to opt-out of 2020 season due to COVID-19

Arnold Powell - 0
We knew it was just a matter of time and on Friday night, Kansas City Chiefs staring RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: 12 NFL rookies test positive for Covid-19

Arnold Powell - 0
According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the NFLPA told players tonight that 12 rookies have tested positive for Covid-19 during the initial round...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell releases statement regarding 2020 season

Arnold Powell - 0
On Friday evening, news broke that the NFL and NFLPA approved an agreement that will allow training camps around the league to begin as...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL, NFLPA agree to a deal to start training camp

Michael Whitaker - 0
Football is officially on! The NFLPA has officially agreed to the latest proposal from the NFL, and camps are scheduled to open next week....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.