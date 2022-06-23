With the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons selected Jaden Ivey out of Iowa.

Ivey is a freak athlete who has been compared to NBA stars Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook, which is not too shabby at all.

Little Caesars Arena explodes as Pistons select Jaden Ivey

On Thursday night, the Pistons held an NBA Draft viewing party at Little Caesars Arena, and to say the fans in attendance were excited about getting Jaden Ivey would be an understatement.

Here is the moment that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that the Pistons selected Ivey with the No. 5 overall pick.

Welcome to Detroit, @IveyJaden! The 313 is so excited to have you🎉 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/OS8DDldSIb — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) June 24, 2022

During his sophomore season at Purdue, Ivey was a stud as he averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 31.4 minutes per game.

During a recent interview with The Spun, Ivey explained why the Detroit Pistons would be the perfect fit.

“I would love to go anywhere, but Detroit, my mom [Notre Dame head women’s basketball coach Niele Ivey] played for the Detroit Shock in the WNBA. I’ve lived in the area and I know what it’s like. Detroit [which picks fifth overall] could be an option.”

Nation, how excited are you to have Jaden Ivey as a member of the Detroit Pistons?

