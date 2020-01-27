33.5 F
Detroit Pistons News

Little Caesars Arena lit up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant [Photo]

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Kobe Bryant‘s tragic death sent waves through the sports world and beyond on Sunday, causing players, teams, and arenas across the country to honor the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

One arena to follow suit was our very own Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The LCA was lit up in purple and gold on Sunday night to honor Kobe.

The Detroit Pistons will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night and we expect that both teams will honor Kobe.

 

Previous articleDetroit Lions Darius Slay talks about death of his idol, Kobe Bryant

