Little Caesars Arena lit up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant [Photo]

Kobe Bryant‘s tragic death sent waves through the sports world and beyond on Sunday, causing players, teams, and arenas across the country to honor the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

One arena to follow suit was our very own Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The LCA was lit up in purple and gold on Sunday night to honor Kobe.

Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena lit up in purple and gold to honor Kobe Bryant and the victims of the helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/WndgngD2DJ — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 27, 2020

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit has been flashing purple & gold lights since last night in honor of the late Kobe Bryant. ❤️️ #RIPKobe https://t.co/nWkx86L5Oc pic.twitter.com/HCUm3nABHh — Detroit Free Press (@freep) January 27, 2020

The Detroit Pistons will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena on Monday night and we expect that both teams will honor Kobe.