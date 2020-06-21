41.2 F
Little Caesars Arena must think Niklas Lidstrom is Blake Griffin’s father [Photo]

By Arnold Powell

Happy Father’s Day!!!

It’s Father’s Day, which means that everyone will be tweeting some nice little messages to all of the amazing dads out there.

One of the best (most funny) tweets we have seen so far come from Little Caesars Arena and it features Blake Griffin sitting on Niklas Lidstrom‘s shoulders.

Check it out!

We look forward to a tweet from Blake wishing his father Niklas a Happy Father’s Day!

