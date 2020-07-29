41.2 F
Little Caesars named Official Pizza Delivery of the NHL

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

Pizza! Pizza!

On Wednesday, Little Caesars and the NHL announced a new North American partnership, naming Little Caesars the Official Pizza Delivery of the NHL.

From NHL:

The multiyear agreement offers Little Caesars an array of exclusive marketing rights and designations that will connect the brand with the NHL and its events. Fans will see the Little Caesars brand displayed in a corner in-ice ad position during every game of the 2020 Stanley Cup® Qualifiers™ and 2020 Stanley Cup® Playoffs, as well as all exhibition games. The partnership begins immediately and runs through the 2020-2021 season.

“Little Caesars is an enormous global restaurant chain with deep ties to our sport, both at the Club level with the Detroit Red Wings as well as through its long-standing youth hockey involvement in Michigan,” said Kyle McMann, NHL Senior Vice President, North American Business Development & Global Partnerships. “We are thrilled to welcome this iconic brand to the NHL family, and are excited to share and build new programming to deepen Little Caesars connection to fans across North America. We will work to promote Little Caesars new delivery service and create new offerings that will entice fans to make Little Caesars a staple of their game night ritual for our first summer Stanley Cup Playoffs.”

“As we continue to add stores and customers across the globe, our partnership with the NHL will connect us with millions of consumers around the world in a new way,” said Dave Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. “The Little Caesars brand has had a deep relationship with the incredible sport of hockey for a long time, and we’re thrilled to take our love of the game to the next level. This season, fans will be cheering their teams on from home, and what better way to watch the games than with a delicious pizza that can now be delivered right to your door.”

Little Caesars has a proud and well-established affiliation with hockey. Mike and Marian Ilitch, the founders of Little Caesars, purchased the Detroit Red Wings® in 1982 and began sponsorship of amateur hockey in 1968. Little Caesars AAA Hockey is one of the most recognized and respected organizations in amateur travel hockey with numerous national championships, and a strong track record of placing players in the NHL. Little Caesars is also the naming rights sponsor of Little Caesars Arena™ in Detroit, the home of the Detroit Red Wings, Little Caesars AAA Hockey Club and the Little Caesars Amateur Hockey League, and host to world-class sports and entertainment events. Little Caesars is part of the Ilitch companies, led by Christopher Ilitch, who also serves as the governor and president and CEO of the Detroit Red Wings.

 

Arnold Powell

