Little League makes decision on 2020 World Series

Each summer, many of us look forward to watching as the best Little League baseball talent from around the world gathers in South Williamsport, Pa for the Little League World Series.

Unfortunately, this will not happen this year as Little League has announced that the 2020 World Series and Regional tournaments have been canceled.

Little League has canceled the 2020 World Series and Region Tournaments: https://t.co/rXGZk9h8pk #LLWS pic.twitter.com/hy43FNLiLD — Little League (@LittleLeague) April 30, 2020

From Little League:

Due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Little League International has made the difficult and disappointing decision to cancel its World Series and Region Tournaments for first time in organization history; commits approximately $1.2 million in support to local leagues

2020 MLB Little League Classic Presented by GEICO Also Canceled; Event Will Return in 2021

“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as the their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years.”

This is some extremely unfortunate news for those who were looking forward to their shot at competing to advance to the LLWS.