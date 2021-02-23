Live footage emerges from crash site that required ‘Jaws of Life’ to extract Tiger Woods

On Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods was reportedly in a single-car crash outside of Los Angeles California that required the ‘Jaws of Life’ to extract him from the vehicle.

Woods agent Mark Steinberg released a statement saying Woods suffered multiple leg injuries and that he is currently in surgery.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Now, some live scene footage has emerged showing Woods’ vehicle totaled.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Tiger.

