Iowa’s Star Transfer Back Returns Against Michigan

Iowa running back LJ Phillips Jr. will be available Saturday at Michigan Stadium, handing the Hawkeyes their most productive returning back for a Big Ten opener that both teams enter unbeaten.

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The No. 18 Michigan Wolverines host the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 26, on CBS. Both teams are 3-0, and this is the first Big Ten conference game of the season for each of them.

Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register reported the news on Wednesday, and it is positive for Iowa. He wrote, “Per Iowa RBs coach Jay Norvell, L.J. Phillips will be available on Saturday at Michigan.” Phillips has not played since the Hawkeyes’ season opener against the Northern Illinois Huskies, when he left in the first half after rushing for five yards on four carries, an average of 1.3 yards per carry.

Michigan Has to Win the Line of Scrimmage

Even if Phillips were not suiting up for the Hawkeyes on Saturday, the number one goal for the Wolverines this weekend is to stop the run. Iowa will want to win the line of scrimmage and get Michigan’s defense off balance.

LJ Phillips Jr. Gives Iowa a Third Option

Kamari Moulton is Iowa’s leading rusher with 240 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns, along with averaging 9.2 yards per carry. Xavier Williams has also rushed for 162 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns, along with averaging 10.8 yards per carry.

Phillips should see an expanded role for Iowa with him being back from injury. He played for the South Dakota Coyotes last season, where he rushed for 1,920 yards on 295 carries and 19 touchdowns, along with averaging 6.5 yards per carry. If Iowa uses all three running backs in the game against the Wolverines, it could present different matchup problems.

Troy Bowles Is Michigan’s Key Against the Run

Wolverines linebacker Troy Bowles will be one of the keys in slowing down the Hawkeyes’ run game. He has recorded 25 tackles this season, the most on the Michigan defense, and he has recovered one fumble. Bowles will need to continue being effective for this Michigan defense. If he and the defense struggle in the run game against Phillips and the rest of Iowa’s backfield, they could be at the wrong end of the scoreboard.